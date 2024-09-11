Georgia’s new Affordable Care Act website will include companies banned by the federal government

Among them will be the health insurance shopping websites Benefitalign and Inshura. Those two companies were banned last month by the federal government from using healthcare.gov’s database to enroll clients. The ban came after federal inquiries and a civil lawsuit produced troubling evidence of what the lawsuit plaintiffs called fraud.

In a court appeal, the companies called the ban from healthcare.gov “a lawless decision that threatens to put them out of business.” The companies said the decision by federal officials was based on “a litany of fears, suspicions and possibilities, the unsupported allegations of civil litigation.”

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which oversees healthcare.gov, told the companies that while it investigates them, the “serious risk” to consumers was real enough that they would remain suspended. Concerns raised about the companies are only allegations for now, while the audit is conducted.

The ban is temporary until CMS completes their investigation. Depending on the conclusions, the ban could be left in place or lifted then. It’s not clear how long the investigation could take.

The federal letter suspending Benefitalign and Inshura referred to the problem companies as “the Speridian companies.”

California-based Speridian Global Holdings owns Benefitalign, an enrollment platform, and TrueCoverage, which also does business as an enrollment platform under the name Inshura. Speridian has a data center in India. Georgia plaintiffs in the lawsuit also cited Enhance Health, another company that worked with Benefitalign and TrueCoverage.

“The Speridian Companies have a history of noncompliance with CMS regulations and agreements dating back to 2018,” the letter said.

The letter cites a civil lawsuit alleging that the company engaged in insurance fraud. The lawsuit says the Speridian companies misled people into thinking they would get cash if they enrolled in new insurance, or that the companies even secretly enrolled the people without their knowledge. In fact, the suit claims, there was no cash; the new plans cost the consumers much-needed coverage; and the consumers were sometimes on the hook for huge tax penalties.

In addition, the federal agency said it has reason to believe the company was improperly exporting ACA customers’ data to other countries. It cites evidence that the data may have accessed by people in Hong Kong, which is under the control of China; and India, Ireland, Japan, Pakistan, and Sweden. That customer data is required to be kept in the U.S. and can include such data as names, Social Security numbers and birth dates.

The company protested in court but the court case is still unresolved.

One insurance agent in Augusta who says her clients got stolen by brokers working with Benefitalign and put into plans that cost the clients good coverage is Callie Navrides. Navrides said she was appalled that Georgia had approved the companies for the state exchange just as the feds had finally suspended them.

“I mean, I think it’s pretty reckless,” said Navrides, who is part of the lawsuit. Navrides said she had tried to file complaints with the Georgia Office of Insurance but they told her it was a growing problem in the industry and refused to investigate. “It just makes me feel like Georgia’s not actually doing enough to protect consumers,” Navrides said.

Navrides said when she thinks about having her clients stolen so a scammer can steal her agent fee, she doesn’t think about the policies she’s lost. “I think about my diabetic clients who are going in to get their medication and they’re told their insurance won’t pay for it, and they have to wait two weeks,” she said. “They’re putting their life at risk. And I’m frantically working to sort it out.” Navrides has mostly abandoned ACA business because she can’t afford the time to unwind the frauds, she said.

Spokesman for the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Ethan Stiles said the two banned companies were included on Georgia Access’s approved list because the state accepted every company that applied that met the state’s requirements.

Stiles pointed out that the two companies had only been suspended by the feds, not permanently revoked.

“In the event CMS revokes their certification, Georgia Access can respond accordingly,” Stiles said in an email. “Georgia Access has the option to suspend or terminate partner access in cases in which the highest standards are not maintained.”

However, he would not say whether the state intended to do that if the feds do permanently revoke their status. “Georgia Access continues to monitor this developing situation and engage in active, ongoing communication with CMS to receive updates and gather critical information necessary to make responsible decisions going forward,” Stiles said.

Beginning Nov. 1, Georgia’s system will take over all the ACA processing for the state’s ACA consumers from healthcare.gov. But it is still a partnership that must be approved by the federal agency. A Georgetown professor who studies ACA law said “the picture is a bit muddled” whether the state can legally use a company that the feds have banned. The federal CMS said it wouldn’t comment on pending litigation.

However, professor Zachary Baron said while the federal investigation remains unresolved, “The bigger question is whether Georgia feels like working with these web-brokers right now ... is in the best interest of Georgia residents.”

Tiesha Foreman is suing the Speridian companies over her contention that her husband was repeatedly switched into insurance that wouldn’t cover his illness. She says she feels like the state has failed consumers like her by allowing Benefitalign and TrueCoverage to operate here.

“It gives (consumers) a confidence level that somebody’s already vetted them,” she said. “You’re holding up at the state level that Georgia has done that for them,” she said. “I’m just dumbfounded.”