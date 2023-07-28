BREAKING: Georgian dies from rare amoeba brain infection

A Georgia resident has died from a rare and usually fatal infection that destroys brain tissue, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday. The individual was likely infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond in an undisclosed location in Georgia.

DPH did not disclose the age, identity or residency of the victim. Also undisclosed was if and where the victim was treated and how long after exposure did death occur.

The infection from Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba (single-celled living organism) that lives in soil and warm, freshwater lakes, rivers, ponds, and hot springs. DPH noted Naegleria fowleri is not found in salt water and is not found in properly treated drinking water and swimming pools.

The organism is commonly called the “brain-eating amoeba” because it causes a brain infection — primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) — when water containing the amoeba goes up the nose. DPH noted the amoebae cannot infect people if it is swallowed and the infection is not spread from person to person. Only about three people in the United States get infected each year.

Naegleria fowleri infection typically begins with severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting and progresses to stiff neck, seizures, and coma. Symptoms usually begin about five days after infection but can start within 1 to 12 days. Once symptoms start, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about five days.

The amoebae are naturally occurring and there are no routine environmental tests available for Naegleria fowleri in bodies of water. Because it is very common in the environment, levels of the amoebae that naturally occur cannot be controlled. The location and number of amoebae in the water can vary over time within the same body of water.

Prior to this newly confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri infection, there have been five other cases reported in Georgia since 1962.

When pressed to disclose details of the swimming location, DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said in an e-mail, “If we say it was in a specific body of water, it may not be there today. Additionally, we run the risk of giving a false sense of security that it is only that particular body of water when it could be anywhere.”

Though the risk of infection is low, DPH said those swimming in recreational water should always assume there is a risk when they enter warm fresh water. DPH said the swimmer can reduce the risk by limiting the amount of water that goes up the nose.

Recommended precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include the following:

• Avoid jumping or diving into bodies of warm freshwater, especially during the summer.

• Hold your nose shut, use nose clips, or keep your head above water when in bodies of warm fresh water.

• Avoid putting your head under water in hot springs and other untreated geothermal waters.

• Avoid digging in, or stirring up, the sediment in shallow, warm fresh water. The amoebae are more likely to live in sediment at the bottom of lakes, ponds, and rivers.

