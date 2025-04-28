The first 100 days
From hopeful foster mom to unemployed CDC worker in less than 60 minutes

Bree Danner wanted to foster a child. She had to say no when she lost her job at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Bree Danner is one hundreds of employees cut from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the Trump administration’s DOGE team in February 2025. She is shown here in her apartment in metro Atlanta getting up to date on her fellow employees' legal fight against the layoffs. (Photo by Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

Bree Danner was in her Atlanta office at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in February when the call came.

After years preparing to become a foster mom, a caseworker was asking if she could house a child in need, perhaps for the long haul.

She was excited. But then, uneasy. Three weeks in, the Trump administration was already eliminating federal government jobs. She wondered about her own.

Danner had been building toward foster parenting, part of what she sees as a life of service. At the CDC, she worked with community organizations across the country who won grants to fight substance abuse.

ExploreEARLIER IN THE AJC: Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock

“Public service has been my life,” she said. “We all go into this because we want to serve. Not because we want to make money.”

Less than an hour after she hung up with the caseworker, Danner and her team learned that the Trump administration planned to fire thousands of probationary workers as part of sweeping layoffs across the federal government. Danner had worked for the CDC for several years but she had recently changed departments, which meant she was on “probationary” status — and out of a job.

“My career in public service has completely been destroyed for absolutely no reason,” she said.

Danner knows she’s employable. But the job hunt will be a challenge because of the sudden firing of thousands of health workers at once, amid federal funding cuts to outside organizations that normally might hire them.

Danner doesn’t have a big savings account. She is single. So, she called the caseworker back and said she couldn’t move the child into her own unstable situation.

“It was devastating to me,” said Danner, who has not yet found other employment but is active in the group of fired employees suing the President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I had a lot of guilt at not being able to take in that little girl.”

One bright spot for her: Because multiple court fights are still ongoing, the Trump administration has continued to pay Danner and her colleagues while they job hunt.

“I would rather be doing my CDC job,” she said. “I would much rather.”

Bree Danner plays with her dogs on one of two beds in a room she set up to take in foster children in her home in suburban Atlanta. She is one hundreds of “probationary” employees cut from the CDC by the Trump administration’s DOGE team. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Demonstrators gathered near the Centers for Disease and Control in Atlanta earlier this month to show support for workers and protest layoffs. Jenni Girtman/For the AJC

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Fabla app, developed at Emory University, allows researchers to analyze patients' voice diaries to improve their health.

Credit: Emory University

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.