Free fall festivals and this sunny metro Atlanta weekend: Where to go

Atlanta Streets Alive returns for the first time since pandemic waves, and Lawrenceville shows off its international foods, wares and fun.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

By
37 minutes ago
Atlanta Streets Alive is back. For the first time since the pandemic, the decade-old occasional street festival debuts this Sunday afternoon, which also happens to be slated for sunny weather and a high of 85 degrees, according to WSB-TV weather.

It’s one of many ways to get out and maybe feel the sunshine this weekend. Some cost money, like the Black Film Fest ATL, or the venerable Atlanta Greek Festival (which has already sold out).

But some are free, unless you buy some of the wares along the way. Two this weekend are city festivals in Atlanta and Lawrenceville. Here are the details.

AROUND THE WORLD IN THE DTL

Where: Lawrenceville. The Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM. (Also took place Friday.)

What: An international festival celebrating the diverse communities and cultures in Lawrenceville. That means wares for sale, activites, bands, and food. See the website for Saturday’s long list of vendors from Cambodian Beef Skewers to My’s Vietnamese Food Mobile, Naan Stop, El MexiCandy, Burger Brothers ATL and more.

Website: Click here.

ATLANTA STREETS ALIVE

Where: Atlanta. Peachtree Street from 15th Street to Mitchell Street. Vehicles will be able to cross the Peachtree Street route at police-monitored traffic crossings.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, 1-5 p.m.

What: For this occasional festival, Atlanta chooses a location, shuts down car traffic on that street for an afternoon, and allows people to walk, scoot, bicycle or skate through on the road. It says the goal is “taking cars out of the equation for an afternoon to create a whole new healthy, sustainable and vibrant city street experience.” Businesses along the route may set up activities or games outside their storefronts.

After this Sunday’s, others are scheduled in October and November. Next year it’s scheduled to be back and running monthly.

Website: Click here.

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

