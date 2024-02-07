First lady Jill Biden in Atlanta to boost women’s health research

Biden wore a red dress in a room filled with women in red dresses, hats and shoes to mark February’s heart health month.

“What you’ve heard today is powerful – the ways in which heart disease is connected to diabetes, hypertension, and pregnancy, and how it’s even connected to our genes based on new research from the Morehouse School of Medicine,” Biden said at the luncheon.

“But just knowing this isn’t enough. We have to turn our knowledge into action.

And to do that we need to better understand heart disease in women and study it more.”

The sold-out luncheon of over 500 raises funds for Women with Heart, a volunteer organization established in 2009 by former first lady of Morehouse School of Medicine, Eilene Maupin. The organization provides student scholarship funds, promotes healthy lifestyles, and increases community awareness of heart health and cardiovascular disease. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the creation of the Women with Heart initiative.

“For 15 years, the women in this room have been committed to raising awareness about heart disease – and learning from each other, about one another,” she said.

Biden will later join a women’s health roundtable discussion with local leaders that are working to accelerate women’s health research.

Women make up more than half of the U.S. population but remain understudied and underrepresented in health research, and those gaps can lead to serious consequences.

Biden said because of these gaps, “we know far too little about how to manage and treat conditions like endometriosis, and autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.”

These gaps are even greater for communities that have historically been excluded from research – including women of color and women with disabilities, she said.

Morehouse School of Medicine President Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice spoke before the luncheon to say Black women in particular have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, and they have a higher mortality rate as a result.

She said the Heart Healthy luncheon is intended to educate and empower women with information they can act on. “One of the most powerful parts of the day will be when we have the empty stool. We will have four stools there: Three will have women who had heart disease, and one will be empty. And it will be really indicating what happens when we don’t take care of ourselves and unfortunately, die from heart disease.”

At the roundtable discussion Biden will attend later today, Montgomery Rice said women of all races and ethnicities will be present to discuss health issues. “We hope that we’re going to be discussing solutions ... in how we’re going to eliminate disparities in women’s health. (Solutions) that really empower women to take control and reduce all of the challenges that are associated with our health overall lifespan.”

Biden has worked on women’s health issues since 1993 when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer. She then launched a program to teach Delaware high school girls about the importance of breast care health.

Biden’s visit is the second occasion this week where the White House has brought a message about women’s health to Georgia. On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Savannah to make an appeal to abortion rights supporters.

Harris bemoaned attacks on what she called a “fundamental freedom” during her address at the Savannah Civic Center. She labeled state lawmakers who have restricted abortions since the 2022 repeal of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling as “extremists.”

Georgia legislators in 2019 banned abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Heart disease in women

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 60 million women (44%) in the U.S. are living with some form of heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. and can affect women at any age.

In 2021, it was responsible for about 1 in every 5 female deaths.

The most common types of heart disease in women:

Arrhythmia is when your heart beats too slowly or too fast.

Coronary artery disease, which is caused by plaque build-up on the walls of the arteries. After menopause, women are at higher risk due to hormonal changes.

“Heart failure” or a weakening heart that is no longer pumping blood effectively. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, and abdomen.

Symptoms of heart disease in women

In some women, the first sign they have of heart disease is a heart attack. Although some women have no symptoms of heart disease, others may have:

Angina — usually felt as a dull or heavy chest discomfort or ache.

Pain in the neck, jaw, or throat

Pain in the upper abdomen or back

Risk factors:

In women, risk factors may be related to reproductive health and pregnancy, such as having a first period before age 11 or early menopause before age 40. Diabetes or high blood pressure during pregnancy are also considered factors.

Risk factors are having high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking. The CDC reports about half of people in the United States (47%) have at least one of these three risk factors.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention