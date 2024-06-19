Health News

‘Diabetes is a roller coaster’ diabetes educators share top tips

By
0 minutes ago

Here is more advice from six diabetes educators at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — all of whom are living with Type 1 diabetes and are former patients at the hospital system.

Courtney Tuttle was diagnosed the summer going into her senior yar after playing a competitive soccer tournament. She didn't feel like "my usual self," and had lost 10 pounds in one month without trying to lose weight.

Credit: custom

icon to expand image

Credit: custom

Courtney Tuttle

Age of diagnosis: 17

Advice: Similar to the advice that was given to me, I like to remind my patients that they are all still normal kids and can continue doing the activities they love in life. I also like to tell them that I ran a half marathon with diabetes, so truly anything is possible.

Helena (Izzy) Izmirlian Provided

Credit: cus

icon to expand image

Credit: cus

Helena (Izzy) Izmirlian

Age of diagnosis: 8

Advice: Diabetes is not easy. It will challenge them but also make them braver and stronger than they realize. Diabetes is a roller coaster ride and managing it will never be perfect. If you take it day by day, you can do it.

Madelyn Gressly Provided

Credit: custom

icon to expand image

Credit: custom

Madelyn Gressly

Age of diagnosis: 11

Advice: A great piece of advice that I received and that I also give patients and families is he/she is not graded an A, B, C, D, or F based on their blood sugars. It is important to try to not get frustrated with glucose fluctuations; they do not define you.

Casey Rust to the right with her manager, Kristine Jahnke Contributed

Credit: cust

icon to expand image

Credit: cust

Casey Rust

Age of diagnosis: 10

Advice: Typically, children and their families get very anxious about complications that could happen later on in life because of what they have seen with a different generation of people they know who have had diabetes for a long time. The advancements in our technology really have changed the outcome of a diagnosis.

When Alison Higgins was 9, her mom rushed her to the hospital because she was sick. A police officer pulled up behind her mother's speeding car. But as soon as he saw Alison, he didn't think about giving the family a ticket. He carried Alison into the emergency room. Contributed

Credit: custo

icon to expand image

Credit: custo

Alison Higgins

Age of diagnosis: 9

Advice: Try not to get caught up in the big, overwhelming picture and just make the next right choice based on current blood glucose level. By focusing on the next right choice that is in front of you, you are setting yourself up for managing the big, overwhelming picture without letting it take over.

Justyna Zabinski is passionate about raising awareness about Type 1 diabetes. "If you ever notice a child or friend who may seem more tired than usual, drinking lots of water, or going to the bathroom often please have them go to their doctor to test their blood sugar. It truly can save their life," she said. Contributed

Credit: custom

icon to expand image

Credit: custom

Justyna Zabinski

Age of diagnosis: 3

Advice: Diabetes is a facet of our lives, and although it may seem like the whole focus of it when you’re newly diagnosed, it does not define you nor stop you from reaching your goals.

About the Author

Follow Helena Oliviero on twitter

joined the AJC in 2002 as a features writer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Alabama man pleads guilty to threatening Fulton DA, sheriff over Trump case

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Postal Service woes are years in the making, Georgia lawmakers seek fix
1h ago

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Baseball great Willie Mays, the ‘Say Hey Kid,’ dies at 93

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school chief finalist will stay ‘as long as the board will have me’

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school chief finalist will stay ‘as long as the board will have me’

Credit: AJC file photo

Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan to be enshrined in Falcons Ring of Honor
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Psilocybin in ‘magic mushrooms’ help some in Georgia overcome traumas 
EXCLUSIVE
Emory Healthcare announces $100 million in raises for 17,000 employees
New holistic center offers alternative therapy to help ease sickle cell pain
Featured

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Baseball great Willie Mays, the ‘Say Hey Kid,’ dies at 93
LIVE UPDATING
Results from Tuesday runoff elections
LISTEN
UATL’s Mike Jordan joins ‘Politically Georgia’ for special Juneteenth episode