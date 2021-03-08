Gwinnett student art show continues through March

Gwinnett County Public Schools is spotlighting student artists through March 29 with a showcase at district headquarters.
The showcase, titled “Tapestry of the Arts,” can be seen at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.
As a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit lasts longer this year to reduce the number of schools and panels on display any given week, the district said in a news release. The exhibit this year does not include formal ceremonies.
Each cluster of schools has a designated evening for artists and their families to view the exhibit, which is open to the general public Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
There is a new option this year for digital viewing.