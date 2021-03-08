Gwinnett student art show continues through March

The showcase, titled “Tapestry of the Arts,” can be seen at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

As a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibit lasts longer this year to reduce the number of schools and panels on display any given week, the district said in a news release. The exhibit this year does not include formal ceremonies.