Gwinnett changes summer class hours for middle school students

Gwinnett County Public Schools is changing summer class hours for middle school students after overall enrollment exceeded the district’s expectations.
“We are grateful for this response and have made some adjustments to the middle school times due to the high levels of interest,” said Clay Hunter, associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction, in the school district’s newsletter. “This change in the middle school hours will allow us to provide transportation service to all of the students attending the program.”
Three-week sessions begin Monday for all students entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Middle school students, those who will be in grades 6-8 when next school year begins, will now attend classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while those who will be in kindergarten through fifth grade will attend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nearly 27,000 elementary and middle school students are registered for in-person summer school, which this year is not purely remedial but follows an “acceleration” model that involves previewing the next grade level. Gwinnett had set a goal of 25,000 in-person students.
Students who did not sign up or were not invited to in-person summer school can complete the program digitally. Self-paced summer school will be available from Monday through July 16 in students’ online portals.
For students entering kindergarten, the program is called Rising K Academy.