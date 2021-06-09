Gwinnett changes summer class hours for middle school students

“We are grateful for this response and have made some adjustments to the middle school times due to the high levels of interest,” said Clay Hunter, associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction, in the school district’s newsletter. “This change in the middle school hours will allow us to provide transportation service to all of the students attending the program.”

Three-week sessions begin Monday for all students entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Middle school students, those who will be in grades 6-8 when next school year begins, will now attend classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while those who will be in kindergarten through fifth grade will attend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.