Gwinnett arts high school expands, accepts more applicants

School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School is holding a second round of auditions for the dance and voice conservatories. AJC file photo
Local News | 30 minutes ago
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School expanded its dance and voice program staff, and is now accepting more applicants to each of those conservatories, according to the school’s website.

Dancers and singers who missed the first round of auditions can apply by Friday to schedule an appointment for the second round, which will take place March 4-6 at the high school.

Positions are available for incoming freshmen and sophomores only.

The “school within a school” is scheduled to open in August to ninth and 10th graders. Students in the conservatory programs will spend most of the school day in arts classes and work experiences while completing traditional academic work online and in person.

