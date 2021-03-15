Guitar used by Elvis during 1968 TV special up for auction

A flashy guitar used by Elvis Presley during a 1968 comeback performance following the end of his seven-year movie career will be sold at auction later this month.
The bidding for the red Hagstrom Viking II guitar famously played by the rock ‘n’ roll legend during a televised “Comeback Special” 53 years ago will start at $250,000.
The iconic collectible, to be sold March 27 by Kruse GWS Auctions, was loaned to Elvis by American guitarist Al Casey, who was approached about the guitar due to its flamboyant color, which was apt to captivate a TV audience.
The TV special was so successful that the instrument was later featured on the cover of The King’s 1969 album “From Elvis in Memphis.”
The upcoming auction will feature a crystal-studded glove worn by Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor’s blue rhinestone drop earrings and a 1950 Fleetwood-model Cadillac from the movie “The Godfather” and previously owned by Mae West, according to CNN.
The guitar was previously auctioned in the 1990s.
Presley died in 1977 and has sold more than 1 billion records worldwide, mostly after his death.