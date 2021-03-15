Guitar used by Elvis during 1968 TV special up for auction

The bidding for the red Hagstrom Viking II guitar famously played by the rock ‘n’ roll legend during a televised “Comeback Special” 53 years ago will start at $250,000.

The iconic collectible, to be sold March 27 by Kruse GWS Auctions, was loaned to Elvis by American guitarist Al Casey, who was approached about the guitar due to its flamboyant color, which was apt to captivate a TV audience.