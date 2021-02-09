Grandfather in cruise ship death sentenced to probation

Three months later he was charged with negligent homicide and after more than a year of legal wrangling he pleaded guilty in October. The sentence was handed down Monday in San Juan.

When initially offered a plea deal a year ago, Anello strongly maintained his innocence and said he was reluctant to make a deal with prosecutors although he didn’t completely rule it out, according to his defense attorney Jose Perez.

» FROM JANUARY: Man dies after 177-foot fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico

Michael Winkleman, an attorney for the Wiegand family, said at the time that Anello filed paperwork to agree to change his plea to guilty in return for probation that would be served in South Bend, Indiana, where the family is from, according to NBC News.

He could have received a three-year prison sentence if he had been convicted in the case.

“This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety,” he said, according to ABC News.

The Wiegands filed a federal lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises in December 2019, alleging the company was at fault.

But in January 2020 the cruise line produced video evidence that it said showed Anello knew the window was open.

Royal Caribbean’s court filing stated, “The only reasonable conclusion from the video is that Mr. Anello knew the window was open before picking up Chloe. He nonetheless lifted the child over the wooden rail and the open window for a considerable period, recklessly endangering her life. There was no ‘hidden danger’ — Mr. Anello knew the window was open.”