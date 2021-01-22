GOP congressman stopped before bringing gun into House chamber

Harris left the scene momentarily but was able to return to the House floor after successfully clearing the magnetometer.

Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki confirmed the agency is “investigating the matter” but wouldn’t offer further details due to an active investigation.

Harris’ staff refused to answer questions about what happened and steered reporters instead to a prepared statement given the same day by Harris’ chief of staff Bryan Shuy.

“Because his and his family’s lives have been threatened by someone who has been released awaiting trial, for security reasons, the Congressman never confirms whether he nor anyone else he’s with are carrying a firearm for self-defense,” Shuy wrote to Fox Baltimore on Thursday night. “As a matter of public record, he has a Maryland Handgun Permit. And the congressman always complies with the House metal detectors and wanding. The Congressman has never carried a firearm on the House floor.”

Fear, suspicion

Congress members are not allowed to bring firearms into the House or Senate chambers, although they can keep guns in offices or have them on Capitol grounds as long as they are unloaded and stored securely. It’s also illegal for the general public to carry guns on Capitol grounds.

In the continued fallout since the riot, some members have attested to fear, suspicion and distrust developing among lawmakers, primarily around the issue of weapons being carried inside the Capitol.

The Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan federal watchdog agency, is looking into whether any Congress members fomented or helped plan the attack after reports of unauthorized guided tours given the day before the uprising.

Staff for Massachusetts Democrat Ayanna Pressley also reported that emergency panic buttons were inexplicably removed from her office, presumably so help couldn’t be called during the chaos — although no proof of a conspiracy has been uncovered.

Freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, who declared she would carry her Glock handgun in Congress, reportedly would not let officers search her bag after setting off the metal detector on Jan. 12, the Post reported.

She and other Republicans have expressed outrage about the installation of the metal detectors and in some cases have blown through them and refused to cooperate with searches after setting them off, the Post reported.

Democrats, still holding a majority in the House, could seek to pass an amended rule in February to fine lawmakers $5,000 if they refuse to cooperate with a metal detector screening, according to the Post. A second offense would bring a $10,000 fine.

The Capitol riot

The episode involving Harris happened just more than two weeks after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed Congress in an attempt to forcibly overthrow a vote to confirm Joe Biden’s election win.

The rioters were incited by months of false claims by Trump and others in the GOP who spread the notion that widespread voter fraud got Biden elected and cheated the incumbent out of a second term.

However, judges across the country — including many appointed by Trump — dismissed at least 60 cases challenging the election results, citing lack of evidence. The Supreme Court also twice refused to take up the issue.

Congressional offices and chambers were ransacked as the crowd chanted “Kill Mike Pence!”

Lawmakers hid the Electoral College ballots and took shelter from the angry mob. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. A Georgia man who participated in the insurrection later died by suicide.

Hundreds of suspects have been arrested since the riot including several members of violent right-wing extremist groups including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.