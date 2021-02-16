Girl, 5, awakes from coma after crash involving Chiefs coach

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a car crash that left a 5-year-old girl seriously injured, local media reported. Credit: Mark Brown Credit: Mark Brown

A report by WDAF in Kansas City said officers at the scene noted Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and that he smelled of alcohol. After a field sobriety test, Reid’s blood was drawn for further examination, reports said. Those tests are expected to take about a month or more to complete.

The outside linebackers coach was placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash but is no longer employed by the team. His contract expired in recent days and was not renewed, the AP reported.

After the accident, Reid did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the championship game, and he underwent surgery for injuries not detailed by the team. The 4-year-old girl’s injuries were non-life threatening.