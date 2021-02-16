Girl, 5, awakes from coma after crash involving Chiefs coach

The 5-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash involving a Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach three days before the Super Bowl has emerged from a coma, according to an announcement by her family.
Ariel Young has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash near Arrowhead Stadium.
News that Ariel awoke from the coma was shared Monday on Ariel’s GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $495,000 for her care. “Ariel is awake,” the family statement said.
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, slammed his pickup truck into two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp, injuring Ariel and a 4-year-old cousin inside one of the cars, according to reports.
Reid has not been charged in the case but remains under investigation for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He told investigators he had “two or three drinks” and had a prescription for Adderall at the time of the crash, according to The Associated Press.
Credit: Mark Brown
A report by WDAF in Kansas City said officers at the scene noted Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and that he smelled of alcohol. After a field sobriety test, Reid’s blood was drawn for further examination, reports said. Those tests are expected to take about a month or more to complete.
The outside linebackers coach was placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash but is no longer employed by the team. His contract expired in recent days and was not renewed, the AP reported.
After the accident, Reid did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the championship game, and he underwent surgery for injuries not detailed by the team. The 4-year-old girl’s injuries were non-life threatening.