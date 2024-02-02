Wild Georgia: Don’t be too surprised if you see hummingbirds here in winter

Ruby-throats, though, are not the only hummer species that may spend at least part of the winter in Georgia. As many as nine other hummingbird species may show up in the state during the cold months. Some birders even say that winter is Georgia’s “second hummingbird season.”

So far this winter, in addition to ruby-throats, four other hummingbird species have been seen in the state — rufous, Allen’s, black-chinned and broad-billed hummingbirds. Other species that have visited during previous winters include the calliope, buff-bellied, broad-tailed, Anna’s and Rivoli’s hummingbirds.

Of the nonnative species, the rufous hummingbird has been Georgia’s most common winter visitor. Recent reports, however, indicate that the species may be coming to the state much less often than in previous winters. Again, climate change may be a factor.

Most of Georgia’s “winter hummingbirds” are native to western America. Why they show up in Georgia during winter is still largely a mystery. Nevertheless, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says that if you leave a nectar-filled hummingbird feeder up all winter, you will have a sporting chance of attracting one of the little birds.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is in last quarter this weekend. Mercury and Mars are very low in the east just before sunrise. Venus rises out of the east a few hours before sunrise. Jupiter is high in the southwest at sunset.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.