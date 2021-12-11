ajc logo
Where were the most severe U.S. storms Friday and Saturday?

Georgia News
16 hours ago

A line of severe storms struck from Arkansas to Tennessee and Kentucky Friday night and Saturday ahead of stormy weather that is moving across North Georgia on Saturday.

This digital tracker from The Associated Press is based on live updating data from the National Weather Service. Included are tornado reports from the past 24 hours with a maroon logo. Also included are light orange reports of National Weather Service storm reports from the past week in the Midwest and Southeast states.

Some of the worst damage was reported in Kentucky, where dozens were feared dead.

