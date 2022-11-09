Thompson ahead in race for Georgia Labor Commissioner

In the past year, layoffs have ebbed to near-record lows, relieving much of the pressure on the department. Yet another test of the agency might be looming just as it gets a new commissioner.

With the economy wobbling under the weight of inflation and higher interest rates, some economists predict a recession, which would mean a resurgence in layoffs and a renewed demand on the agency.

In his campaign for the position, Boddie emphasized the perspective of workers and talked about partnering with unions to add training programs.

Thompson, a businessman and veteran who has been a state senator for nearly a decade, has pledged to upgrade the department’s technology, boost the skills of its workforce, and prepare for the next crisis.

The roughly 1,100-worker department needs better processes, Thompson said. The senator from White in Bartow County ran and eventually sold a number of companies, including Coverstar Automatic Covers, which sells covers for swimming pools, The Thompson Group Insurance and Bruce Thompson State Farm insurance company.

Thompson has said that the office does not need to be partisan, but if he wins, he will continue the Republican reign in the commissioner’s position taking over from Mark Butler, who he has harshly criticized. Butler was the target of angry criticism and public protest for his handling of the unprecedented wave of job losses during the pandemic and he chose not to run for re-election.

A Democrat has not held the office since 2010, when incumbent Michael Thurmond chose not to run for re-election.

Boddie, an Atlanta native, lives in East Point. He’s an attorney in a firm that specializes in personal Injury and criminal defense law.

If no candidate tallies a majority, a runoff will take place Dec. 6.