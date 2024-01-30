North Georgia man latest arrested in Jan. 6 investigation

“Why’d they gas u and stuff!?!” someone responded.

“Because we rushed them,” Hamilton said, according to court records.

A Facebook user who saw the messages tipped off the FBI on Jan. 9, 2021, but Hamilton was not arrested until Friday, when he was charged with four misdemeanors relating to entering the Capitol, including disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the Capitol. The charges carry a maximum of one year in prison, but typically Jan. 6 defendants charged with similar misdemeanors and not accused of violence have received much lesser penalties.

Hamilton did not respond to a telephone call and email requesting comment on his arrest. Public records show Hamilton is registered to vote in Georgia, but he did not vote in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the FBI, Hamilton spent about 15 minutes inside the Capitol — entering through a breached door on the Senate Wing and then wandering through the Capitol Crypt. Investigators say Hamilton exited through a window after police had barricaded the door he originally entered.

Court documents claim Hamilton was warned by friends to remove his social media posts to avoid arrest.

“This country us (sic) not worth it Son the way things are now days,” one person whose name was redacted from the document reportedly wrote. “We are in the last days Jesus will take care of us.”

“I’ll die or do 20 years before my kids grow up in the country these people are trying to creat (sic),” Hamilton allegedly replied.

Along with the Facebook posts, an FBI report filed in federal court includes photos of Hamilton taken from various security cameras inside the Capitol and stills from videos shot by media and others outside the building on the Capitol grounds.

Hamilton is the 30th person with Georgia ties to be arrested in the long-running Jan. 6 investigation. Most have pleaded guilty or have been convicted at trial. Eight, including Hamilton, have pending charges.