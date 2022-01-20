Jobs in Georgia, a tale of awful losses and a sometimes stunning recovery

The economy was on a steady roll heading through the winter of 2020 when the pandemic struck. In a couple of devastating and frightening months, Georgia hemorrhaged more than a half-million jobs.

After that, the coronavirus came and went in sometimes deadly waves — along with sometime bitter debates about how to fight it — but the economy has mounted a continuous comeback.

By the end of December, the state’s economy was about 16,500 jobs shy of the pre-pandemic level while the Georgia unemployment rate had fallen to a historic low.

-- Michael E. Kanell, AJC