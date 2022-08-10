Internal conflict, reports of misused funds bog down immigrant nonprofit

Chaiwon Kim, meanwhile, has told staff she is retiring. She has not responded to the AJC’s requests for comment.

Tension between staff and the board ratcheted up on July 19, when dozens of staffers dropped into a board meeting and asked for Jung Ha Kim to not be terminated, among other demands.

A recording of that meeting shows a chorus of staffers yelling at board chair Aisah Gayle, who also works as the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s vice-president of operations, and demanding she resign. Since then, staffers have rallied with signs outside CPACS’ main office buildings to continue to demand Gayle’s and other board members’ resignation. They have described Gayle’s behavior and leadership as “unhinged.”

Gayle has not responded to the AJC’s requests for comments. Another board member, Michelle Ferreyra, took an AJC reporter’s contact information, and said a communications professional would be in touch. Ferreyra was the property manager of a property owned by Chaiwon Kim’s family and leased to CPACS, according to the internal investigation

“Ferreyra initially agreed to resign from the Board when confronted with the conflict of interest, but later rescinded that offer,” the report reads.

In a statement published Tuesday, the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said its executive committee and leadership team had placed Gayle on administrative leave.

“The GHCC sends our best wishes to the CPACS community, and hopes it continues to deliver the essential services that make our communities resilient and stronger for many years to come,” the statement reads.

