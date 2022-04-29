Historic Butts County Courthouse wins Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation award

The courthouse was one of 10 winners of the Excellence in Rehabilitation award. Other winners in the category included the ACE Skills Center at Georgia Southwestern State University, Americus; Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Atlanta; Poplar Street Offices, Atlanta; Amoco Service Station, Brunswick; Leotis Building, Brunswick; Fort Valley High School, Fort Valley; Dixie Cotton Mills, LaGrange; Lemon Street School, Marietta; and Powell Hall at Valdosta State University, Valdosta.

Academy Lofts in Atlanta’s Adair Park neighborhood received the Marguerite Williams Award, presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state.

The Grantville Passenger Depot in Grantville received the Chairman’s Award, presented by the chairman of The Georgia Trust to a person or project of great preservation significance.

The Braselton Cotton Gin in Braseltonn received the Michael L. Starr Award, presented to a project that best exemplifies the highest standards of historic rehabilitation and has a significant impact on the downtown of the city in which it is located.

The Excellence in Preservation Service award went to the Whitfield County Historic Preservation Commission.

The Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Paula and Larry Knox of Augusta.

Other awards presented included two for Excellence in Restoration, two for Excellence in Preservation, and seven for Excellence in Stewardship.

“This year’s winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia’s historic buildings and communities,” said Mark C. McDonald, president of the Georgia Trust. “We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals.

Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use. To learn more about the Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.

