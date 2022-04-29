Historic Butts County Courthouse wins Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation award

The Historic Butts County Courthouse was among 26 recipients of awards presented April 23 by The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, recognizing the best of preservation in Georgia during its 45th annual Preservation Awards ceremony. The courthouse won in the Excellence in Rehabilitation category.
Built in 1898, the courthouse on the Square in Jackson was used by the county until 2006 and by the courts until 2019. Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer oversaw a two-year process of restoring the structure, using more than $2 million in SPLOST funding approved by voters in 2017. The ground floor and first floor of the courthouse were totally renovated with a new electrical system, new plumbing, heating and air conditioning, a fire suppression system, and either restored or fabricated historical woodwork, windows and doors.
The 123-year-old building reopened last spring as the Historic Butts County Courthouse and now houses the Butts County Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce, Visitor’s Center, Historical Society, and Arts Council.
Brewer said during remarks at the reopening ceremony that a 2015 grand jury had stated that “while the outside of the building is attractive in appearance, the interior of the courthouse is an embarrassment to the county.” Brewer told those who had gathered for the reopening that he would be happy to report to the 2015 grand jury that “the historic courthouse is once again the pride of Butts County.
In its award nomination, The Trust stated, “Constructed in 1898, the courthouse is the centerpiece of the Jackson town square. The purpose of this project was to restore the historic features of the building while transforming it from a judicial facility into an economic development and tourism center. The foundation was excavated and sealed to address moisture intrusion. The original beadboard ceiling was salvaged, repaired and replaced where needed. The original heart pine floors were uncovered and went through three separate processes of sanding and staining before being restored to their former glory. New doors were furnished and installed to match the original 1898 wooden doors that had been removed. The transformation of this historic structure shows the community’s appreciation of Butts County’s history and its commitment to the future. "
The courthouse was one of 10 winners of the Excellence in Rehabilitation award. Other winners in the category included the ACE Skills Center at Georgia Southwestern State University, Americus; Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Atlanta; Poplar Street Offices, Atlanta; Amoco Service Station, Brunswick; Leotis Building, Brunswick; Fort Valley High School, Fort Valley; Dixie Cotton Mills, LaGrange; Lemon Street School, Marietta; and Powell Hall at Valdosta State University, Valdosta.
Academy Lofts in Atlanta’s Adair Park neighborhood received the Marguerite Williams Award, presented annually to the project that has had the greatest impact on preservation in the state.
The Grantville Passenger Depot in Grantville received the Chairman’s Award, presented by the chairman of The Georgia Trust to a person or project of great preservation significance.
The Braselton Cotton Gin in Braseltonn received the Michael L. Starr Award, presented to a project that best exemplifies the highest standards of historic rehabilitation and has a significant impact on the downtown of the city in which it is located.
The Excellence in Preservation Service award went to the Whitfield County Historic Preservation Commission.
The Camille W. Yow Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Paula and Larry Knox of Augusta.
Other awards presented included two for Excellence in Restoration, two for Excellence in Preservation, and seven for Excellence in Stewardship.
“This year’s winners represent a tremendous dedication to restoring and revitalizing Georgia’s historic buildings and communities,” said Mark C. McDonald, president of the Georgia Trust. “We are proud to honor such deserving projects and individuals.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The Trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use. To learn more about the Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.
Credit: Jackson Progress-Argus
