If you Google the phrase solar eclipse today, you can see what passes for a mini solar eclipse.

A brief animation will darken your screen and then display a simplified depiction of the moon covering the sun. And then you can continue with your search.

The Google logo for Monday, what the company calls the Google Doodle, also captures interest in the total solar eclipse. The logo, also animated, depicts the letters in Google’s name, sitting on what may be lawn chairs and wearing solar eclipse glasses. The image becomes darker to simulate the twilight of the eclipse. Don’t forget your solar eclipse glasses if you’re going to try to catch the actual eclipse today.

Explore Learn more about the solar eclipse version of the Google Doodle