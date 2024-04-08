BreakingNews
MARTA Airport station now closed for 6 weeks: What riders should know
Google search page offers solar eclipse extras today

Waleed Al Saleh got his homemade bait ready to hook up for a cast from the dock on Stone Mountain Lake on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Stone Mountain Park. More mild and sunny weather is in store on Monday, but there will be some clouds, especially in Northwest Georgia during the solar eclipse. It will be a partial eclipse over Georgia, while a swath of the U.S. from Texas to New England will experience a total solar eclipse. (Photo by John Spink/AJC)

15 minutes ago

If you Google the phrase solar eclipse today, you can see what passes for a mini solar eclipse.

A brief animation will darken your screen and then display a simplified depiction of the moon covering the sun. And then you can continue with your search.

The Google logo for Monday, what the company calls the Google Doodle, also captures interest in the total solar eclipse. The logo, also animated, depicts the letters in Google’s name, sitting on what may be lawn chairs and wearing solar eclipse glasses. The image becomes darker to simulate the twilight of the eclipse. Don’t forget your solar eclipse glasses if you’re going to try to catch the actual eclipse today.

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

