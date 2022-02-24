Georgia’s Savannah port plans major expansion amid record shipments

The centerpiece of the plan announced Thursday is a $200 million development at the Garden City Terminal that will include container storage, 30 new cranes, truck lanes and gates, Lynch said. “Over the next 10 years we are going to invest about $3 billion in our ports.”

The work on the terminal, which will be put out for bid, will be paid for with a combination of cash flow from the port’s business and hundreds of millions of dollars raised by selling bonds, he said.

The move to further expand the port comes after nearly two years of a pandemic-stoked flood of imports, sparked by a shift of consumer spending from services to goods.

A flurry of moves last year has alleviated most of the congestion, Lynch said.

But with trade through Savannah increasing for 18 consecutive months, more than 30 ships waited at anchor in the harbor to be unloaded at times last year. After being unloaded, containers were stacked high in the yard for weeks waiting to be carted away by truck or train.

The snarls raised costs and have plagued the economy with scattered shortages.

Scrambling to relieve the congestion, the authority hired more workers and had much of its workforce going overtime. To move and store containers, officials opened new rail lines, while using federal funding to add four inland holding areas for containers late last year, one of them in the Reynoldstown neighborhood of Atlanta.

Two more inland yards have since been added, and as of Thursday, unloading had caught up with the backlog and there were no ships in queue to be unloaded, Lynch said.

Savannah is now the fourth-largest container port in the nation. On the East Coast, only the Port of New York and New Jersey is larger.

Like the nation overall, Georgia runs a huge trade deficit.

Georgia has become the seventh-largest state for imports, bringing in $98.8 billion worth of goods last year, the lion’s share of it from China, according to the Census Bureau. Georgia ranked 11th among U.S. states for exports, sending $40.6 billion abroad.

Nationally, imports have grown in the past five years from $2.7 trillion to $3.4 trillion. Exports have also grown, but not as fast. As a result, the country’s trade deficit has ballooned from $481.5 billion to $859.1 billion.

Even before the pandemic, efforts to expand the Savannah port’s capacity were underway, including a federally led project to deepen the harbor to permit larger ships.

“We are 19 days away from finishing that 20-year odyssey,” Joel Wooten, chairman of the port authority board, told the AJC. “That is a big, big milestone.”

The expansion of the port has paralleled a surge in Georgia jobs in warehouses, distribution and transit. Much of the growth is close to the port, Lynch said.

“The public and private investment that we’re seeing, as well as the number of people being drawn to the business, make Savannah the hottest market in the country for transportation and logistics,” he said.

Largest ports, ranked by number of containers* handled, 2021:

Los Angeles

Long Beach

New York/New Jersey

Savannah

Seattle/Tacoma

Houston

Virginia

Oakland

Charleston

Jacksonville

*Measured in 20-foot containers.

Source: U.S Department of Transportation

_________________

Largest importing states:

California

Texas

Illinois

Michigan

New York

New Jersey

Georgia

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Florida

Largest exporting states:

Texas

California

New York

Washington

Louisiana

Illinois

Michigan

Florida

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Georgia

Source: Census Bureau