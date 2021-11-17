Georgia sergeant on Florida vacation helps catch wanted sex offender

Charles Simonds, the suspect, was a wanted convicted sex offender, according to Countryman. Simonds’ original charge was for the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old, but he also had warrants for violation of parole, failure to register and interference with an ankle monitor, Countryman wrote.

Explore Former central Georgia mayor killed in motorcycle accident

“Thanks to Sergeant Osbon’s quick action and determination, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was able to apprehend Charles Simonds,” Countryman wrote in his Facebook post.