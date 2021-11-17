Georgia sergeant on Florida vacation helps catch wanted sex offender

A Muscogee County sergeant was on vacation last weekend in Florida when a victim of a sex offender contacted him about being harassed, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff.
Without giving it a second thought, Sgt. Earl Osbon contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman wrote in his Facebook post.
Charles Simonds, the suspect, was a wanted convicted sex offender, according to Countryman. Simonds’ original charge was for the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old, but he also had warrants for violation of parole, failure to register and interference with an ankle monitor, Countryman wrote.
“Thanks to Sergeant Osbon’s quick action and determination, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was able to apprehend Charles Simonds,” Countryman wrote in his Facebook post.
Simonds was scheduled to be extradited to Muscogee County and federal charges may be brought against him, according to Countryman.
"Sergeant Osbon could have easily passed this call on to someone on duty, but his devotion to his work is unsurpassable. Job well done, Sergeant Osbon."
“To say I am proud of Sergeant Osbon is an understatement. He recognized an immediate need for apprehension and prevented a very dangerous individual from possibly committing another heinous act. Sergeant Osbon could have easily passed this call on to someone on duty, but his devotion to his work is unsurpassable. Job well done, Sergeant Osbon,” Countryman wrote.
