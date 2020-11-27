Alabama man arrested in connection to Georgia murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that an Alabama man has been arrested in connection to a murder.
The GBI said 40-year-old Joseph Edward Hart of Bryant, Alabama, was arrested by officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation. He is charged with murder following an investigation by the GBI and Rossville Police Department in Georgia.
Officials say Hart allegedly killed Satia Siv of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, the morning of Nov. 22 in the parking lot of a Rossville, Georgia, business.
At the time of the news release, Hart was in custody of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and awaiting extradition to Georgia.