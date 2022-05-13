A new factory plus an expansion equal 750 jobs in Georgia

About 750 jobs will be added to Georgia by two projects, a new facility in Butts County and an expansion in Laurens County, state officials said Friday.
Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble will build a $205 million distribution center of 1 million square feet in Jackson, near I-75, about 50 miles southeast of Atlanta, that will create 350 jobs.
That plan is pegged to the state’s transportation and shipping capabilities, Pat Wilson, commissioner of the state’s Department of Economic Development, said in a statement. “Georgia’s superior logistics infrastructure — including a robust system of highways connected to 80% of the U.S. market by less than two days of driving — will connect the company’s existing facilities and new distribution center to key markets.”
The Cincinnati-based company produces a range of personal health and hygiene products. P&G currently operates a manufacturing plant in Albany and a distribution center near Atlanta.
Also, 357-year-old, France-based Saint-Gobain said its construction division, ADFORS North America, will expand its Dublin factory, spending $28 million and adding roughly 400 jobs.
ADFORS is a construction company, specializing in “light and sustainable” materials, officials said. The factory expansion is intended to help the company produce the materials it needs during a time of disruption in supply chains and shortages, according to company officials.
ADFORS North America bought the facility two years ago and has been making products used in heat protection and thermal insulation. The expansion will double its North American production of key materials by restarting the facility’s furnace, which was shut down before it was purchased by the company.
