A new factory plus an expansion equal 750 jobs in Georgia

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble will build a $205 million distribution center of 1 million square feet in Jackson, near I-75, about 50 miles southeast of Atlanta, that will create 350 jobs.

That plan is pegged to the state’s transportation and shipping capabilities, Pat Wilson, commissioner of the state’s Department of Economic Development, said in a statement. “Georgia’s superior logistics infrastructure — including a robust system of highways connected to 80% of the U.S. market by less than two days of driving — will connect the company’s existing facilities and new distribution center to key markets.”