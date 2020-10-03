2 injured, 2 in custody after Augusta mall shooting

Authorities say two men are in custody and a woman was injured after a shooting at a mall in Augusta, Georgia.
WRDW out of Augusta reported two males got into an altercation outside Augusta Mall when one of the men pulled a gun. A struggle occurred and in that struggle, one of the men was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital.
The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m.
A woman who was a bystander was shot in the leg. Her injuries were not life-threatening and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office officials told WJBF in Augusta there was no threat to the public. Mall security said the mall was closed until further notice, but anchor stores were still open.