Georgia boutique called ‘racist’ for offering discount to people of color

Days after the backlash, all posts about the discount were removed from social media. The appointment form has also been wiped from Civvies’ website. The company responded on its Instagram and Facebook about the decision to backpedal on the discount.

“A message from the owners of Civvies: ‘It was not our intention to act in any way that might be perceived as discriminatory and for that we apologize.‘”

The change of heart still did not sit well with many Facebook users. More than 1,000 people commented on the message on Facebook, with many stating the removal of the policy did not equal an apology.

“If you don’t want to be perceived as discriminatory you never should have mentioned skin color and booking fees. Either everyone gets a booking fee or no one does. Skin color should [not] decide who pays a booking fee. That is absolutely disgusting and racist,” Laura Watts wrote under the store’s Facebook post.

Marguerite Dismukes Fischer said of the policy: “Sounded straight forward and intentional to me. Making offensive assumptions about people of color and discrimination against white people. Too late. You have revealed yourselves.”

Many pointed out the current economic climate is difficult for all races, so changing their policy should have been about economic equality overall. Millions across the country and hundreds of thousands in Georgia have filed for unemployment in recent weeks.

Geri Drury-McKenzie: “Assuming all white people can afford the reservation fee is naive at best ; the amount of ppl that have been laid off is insane. Please correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this a second hand store anyway? Why would I pay a fee to shop for used clothing? Someone jumped the shark.”