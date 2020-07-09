Election 2020: Iowa Caucus results Feb. 3, 2020

AJC results for the Iowa Caucus held Tuesday

Here are the latest unofficial results as reported by The Associated Press. The totals will be posted and updated as new results are announced. Democratic Party results were delayed until Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED

First results (finally) in Iowa Democratic caucuses | Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren in top 3 spots

‘Failed.’ Iowa caucus results delayed amid disarray

A Georgian's guide to the Iowa Caucus

If results chart does not display above, click here to reload

Key Election 2020 Dates: Upcoming presidential primary schedule

Iowa Caucus results by county