Fulton hires election director, authorizes sheriff’s office raises

Fulton County commissioners approved hiring Nadine Williams as elections director on Wednesday.
Williams has worked in Fulton County elections since 2010, serving first as elections equipment manager and then elections chief. She has been interim director since the departure of Richard Barron, who stepped down in April following nine contentious years on the job.
While serving as interim director, Williams oversaw four elections while improving processes, according to a statement from Cathy Woolard, elections board chair.
Commissioners did not discuss the hiring publicly, but voted following discussion in closed-door executive session.
The bipartisan Board of Registration and Elections unanimously recommended Williams, who has been interim director for close to a year, for the permanent position. County commissioners voted 5-2 to hire her, with commissioners Bridget Thorne and Bob Ellis opposed. Williams is to be paid $185,000 a year, per her contract.
Also Wednesday, commissioners approved raises for Sheriff’s Office personnel.
Effective March 1, entry-level pay for deputy sheriffs will rise to $60,000 a year; detention officers will make $54,000 a year; and investigators will rise to $65,000 a year. All higher ranks within those jobs will get at least 5% more.
All other sheriff’s office personnel will get 5% raises also, likewise starting March 1. The authorization, revised from Feb. 2, clarifies that that is an increase in base pay, not a cost-of-living adjustment.
Overtime pay will increase from 1.5 times base pay to twice base pay for deputies, detention officers and investigators, while other salaried employees will qualify for overtime at 1.5 times base pay through Dec. 19.
Sheriff Patrick Labat has described the raises as essential for recruiting and retaining personnel, especially at the overcrowded jail.
