Fulton hires election director, authorizes sheriff’s office raises

Also Wednesday, commissioners approved raises for Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Effective March 1, entry-level pay for deputy sheriffs will rise to $60,000 a year; detention officers will make $54,000 a year; and investigators will rise to $65,000 a year. All higher ranks within those jobs will get at least 5% more.

All other sheriff’s office personnel will get 5% raises also, likewise starting March 1. The authorization, revised from Feb. 2, clarifies that that is an increase in base pay, not a cost-of-living adjustment.

Overtime pay will increase from 1.5 times base pay to twice base pay for deputies, detention officers and investigators, while other salaried employees will qualify for overtime at 1.5 times base pay through Dec. 19.

Sheriff Patrick Labat has described the raises as essential for recruiting and retaining personnel, especially at the overcrowded jail.