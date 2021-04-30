Former reality TV star arrested, jailed on federal charges

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who was a cast member on the long-running TLC show “19 Kids and Counting,” has been jailed following his arrest Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas, according to reports.
Duggar, 33, was being held without bond at the Washington County Jail on federal charges that have yet to be revealed.
The Marshals Service and the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas have so far declined to comment on the case.
The show featuring Duggar was yanked from the network in 2015 over revelations he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was a teenager. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed and apologized, although there were no criminal charges filed in the matter.
Later the same year, Duggar acknowledged a pornography addiction and that he had cheated on his wife following a data breach on the website Ashley Madison which revealed credit card transactions in his name.
“19 Kids and Counting” had a seven-year run on TLC and followed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, a devout Baptist couple who were raising 19 children in Tontitown, Arkansas.
Duggar has also come on the radar of authorities for other previous legal troubles.
Porn actress Danica Dillion filed a lawsuit against him in November 2015 for allegedly assaulting her in a Philadelphia strip club, although she dropped the lawsuit the following year, according to reports.
A federal probe in November 2019 led the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to raid a car dealership where Duggar works, according to TMZ, which added Duggar was the subject of “a civil lawsuit filed against him for real-estate fraud.”