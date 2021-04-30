Former reality TV star arrested, jailed on federal charges

Later the same year, Duggar acknowledged a pornography addiction and that he had cheated on his wife following a data breach on the website Ashley Madison which revealed credit card transactions in his name.

“19 Kids and Counting” had a seven-year run on TLC and followed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, a devout Baptist couple who were raising 19 children in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Duggar has also come on the radar of authorities for other previous legal troubles.

Porn actress Danica Dillion filed a lawsuit against him in November 2015 for allegedly assaulting her in a Philadelphia strip club, although she dropped the lawsuit the following year, according to reports.

A federal probe in November 2019 led the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to raid a car dealership where Duggar works, according to TMZ, which added Duggar was the subject of “a civil lawsuit filed against him for real-estate fraud.”