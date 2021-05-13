Former DeKalb deputy poses as student, sneaks onto Miami high school campus

Francisquini told them she was looking for the registration office, and school officials apparently fell for the stunt, but later noticed she passed by the administrative office without going in.

Instead she continued walking through the hallways and chatting with random students, news outlets reported.

When the imposter eluded security officers again, a security threat was declared on the campus, according to a police report.

An officer later spotted the suspect walking across the faculty parking lot and ordered her to stop, but the woman managed to get away, reports said.

Later that day, authorities were able to track the woman down through her Instagram page and descended on her home in North North Miami Beach, where she was taken into custody.

Francisquini once worked as a police officer in DeKalb County but was fired in 2017 after she was arrested for a hacking incident in which she was accused of posting nude images to another officer’s social media account, according to The Washington Post.

Reports said she currently works for Carnival Cruises as a sales representative. A Carnival spokesperson told local news stations that the company is reviewing her case internally.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer ordered Francisquini to stay away from the school.

“First of all, I don’t know how you get into the school,” Glazer said at a bond hearing on Tuesday. “They have a guard at the front. You have to show your ID.”

The school system is investigating the incident, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson Jaquelyn Calzadilla told the Miami Herald. They will be examining security measures and how a stranger was able to sneak into the school and elude security several times.

As of Wednesday, Francisquini had not posted bond.