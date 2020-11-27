Florida Walmart evacuates after delivery truck explodes

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze before 8 a.m., reports said.

Photos from the scene showed the charred remnants of two haulers.

The fire likely began inside one of the parked trailers, but the company has not yet revealed what was inside.

A driver of one of the semis said he parked his rig in the loading area, walked inside the store and heard an explosion, according to WFTS, the ABC affiliate in Tampa Bay.

Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause.