Fire breaks out again at historic building near Atlanta University Center

A former Morris Brown College dormitory caught on fire Thursday morning, officials said, the second time in the past 16 months that a blaze tore through the historic building.

Crews arrived just before 8 a.m. and used a defensive attack to put out the fire at the building, formerly Gaines Hall, which is located just off Northside Drive at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, pending an investigation, officials said.