FBI now assisting with search for missing Georgia mom

Cavett lives in Atlanta, while the rest of the family lives in Jasper, Alabama, which is northwest of Birmingham and some 800 miles from Miramar.

The family said Cavett didn't have any known ties to South Florida. They're desperate for answers.

“If you are OK, please let someone know,” Lewis said. “She would have never just left him like that.”

Police said she was last seen driving a mid-to-late 1990s white Chevy 3500, with a red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window. The truck was found in the parking lot of a Walmart near Hollywood Boulevard and U.S. 441, ABC affiliate WPLG reported last week.

”At this time, the Hollywood Police Department has initiated a missing person investigation and continues their efforts to locate Leila Cavett,” Officer Christian Lata, the public information officer with the Hollywood Police Department, said in a statement.

Cavett’s family told reporters they last spoke to her in mid-July.

“I FaceTimed her on July 17. We were on the phone for about an hour, and she was fine,” one of the sisters said. “She didn’t have any plans to come to Florida, so we’re very confused right now.”

Family members say Kamdyn is still in the custody of child protective services — but they have been allowed to see the toddler through Zoom, according to Tina Kirby, Cavett’s mother.

“He misses his mom and he’s so confused, but we assured him that we’re coming to get him as soon as we can,” Kirby said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.