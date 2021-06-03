ajc logo
FBI investigating U.S. Postmaster DeJoy over campaign donations

United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington. The Department of Justice is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over political fundraising activity at his former business. Federal authorities in recent weeks have subpoenaed DeJoy and interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and his business, The Washington Post reported.
Credit: Graeme Jennings

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The FBI is investigating U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over alleged illegal campaign contributions that were made by employees at his former business in the years before he took the federal job in 2020, according to reports.

DeJoy, a donor to former President Donald Trump, “has always been scrupulous in his adherence to the campaign contribution laws and has never knowingly violated them,” Mark Corallo, DeJoy’s spokesman, said in an email.

The investigation was first reported by The Washington Post.

From 2000 to 2014, as DeJoy headed New Breed Logistics, he sought to raise his profile as a GOP fundraiser by allegedly pressuring employees to donate to Republican candidates, and then reimbursed the money through company bonuses, the Post reported in September.

The Justice Department subpoenaed DeJoy for information about his political fundraising and has been interviewing his current and former employees, the Post reports.

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, Bloomberg reported.

David Partenheimer, a spokesman for the Postal Service, declined to comment.

DeJoy sparked outrage among Democrats on Capitol Hill last year after he made numerous changes that slowed mail service ahead of the 2020 presidential election as Trump castigated the use of mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

