Family returns home from Disney World to find home ransacked by kids

“We didn’t think it would be as bad as it actually was,” Brian Kenny said. “They urinated on my computer to the point where they fried the inside and it started smoking ... We got a brand-new hot tub this summer that was one of our big purchases that they destroyed with a shovel.”

But the despair and damage was much deeper.

The home was left nearly unrecognizable, with TVs smashed, computers and gaming consoles pulverized, and soda and other liquids sprayed across the floors. Glitter was strewn over the furniture, holes were punched in the walls, and broken glass crunched underneath every step they took.

All the bedrooms were demolished, too.

Facing nearly $40,000 in repairs, Brian Kenny said he immediately reached out to his homeowners insurance company, which told him there was nothing it could do to help.

“They told us that none of our property, our personal things are covered under our insurance,” he said. “It’s only our structure.”

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe page that has so far raised a little more than $4,000 to help the family with cleanup and repairs.

The Kennys are reportedly staying at an Airbnb that is costing them $300 per night at least through the end of the month until their home can be restored.