Family returns home from Disney World to find home ransacked by kids

A South Carolina couple who went on vacation to Walt Disney World returned Sunday to find their home completely trashed — not by wanton criminals but by a pair of neighborhood children who police said are too young to face charges.
Brian and Kara Kenny, foster parents of three small children of their own, were in Orlando this past week when they received a heart-sinking phone call that their house in Myrtle Beach had been vandalized, reports said.
They rushed back and were crestfallen to discover the inside of the house in tatters.
“It was just beyond what we ever could’ve imagined,” Kara Kenny said.
The Horry County Police Department said the children got into the house through an open window and had initially planned to grab a drink from the kitchen. Realizing no one was home, they ransacked every room.
“We didn’t think it would be as bad as it actually was,” Brian Kenny said. “They urinated on my computer to the point where they fried the inside and it started smoking ... We got a brand-new hot tub this summer that was one of our big purchases that they destroyed with a shovel.”
But the despair and damage was much deeper.
The home was left nearly unrecognizable, with TVs smashed, computers and gaming consoles pulverized, and soda and other liquids sprayed across the floors. Glitter was strewn over the furniture, holes were punched in the walls, and broken glass crunched underneath every step they took.
All the bedrooms were demolished, too.
Facing nearly $40,000 in repairs, Brian Kenny said he immediately reached out to his homeowners insurance company, which told him there was nothing it could do to help.
“They told us that none of our property, our personal things are covered under our insurance,” he said. “It’s only our structure.”
Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe page that has so far raised a little more than $4,000 to help the family with cleanup and repairs.
The Kennys are reportedly staying at an Airbnb that is costing them $300 per night at least through the end of the month until their home can be restored.