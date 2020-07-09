Diagram: The friends and enemies of Atlanta’s mayors

By Pete Corson

Maynard Jackson won the Atlanta mayor's office in 1973 by building an unstoppable political machine and forming connections throughout the city and beyond. That machine is gone, but politicos connected with Jackson then connected with others, and the family tree blossomed and spread.

This diagram traces some of the most influential alliances, feuds, and proxy wars that have made up this sprawling political machine, including state and national Democratic Party connections.

The diagram is roughly organized chronologically from top to bottom, with the succession of mayors towards the center. Today's candidates for mayor line up at the bottom. A list of annotations can be found below that. Click on the diagram to pinch-and-zoom a larger version.

THE MAYORS

Former Mayor Sam Massell

Massell ran against Maynard Jackson: In 1973, Jackson defeated Massell in the mayor's contest.

Massell clashed or feuded with Maynard Jackson: The 1973 mayoral race was racially divisive, and Massell often criticized Jackson during his first term.

Massell endorsed the opponent of Mary Norwood: Massell endorsed Norwood's opponent Aaron Watson when she ran for City Council in 2013.

Former Mayor Maynard Jackson

Tom Cousins endorsed Jackson: Cousins financially contributed to Jackson's first mayoral campaign in 1973.

Jackson ran against Sam Massell: In 1973, Jackson defeated Massell in the mayor's contest.

Jackson clashed or feuded with Sam Massell: The 1973 mayoral race was racially divisive, and Massell often criticized Jackson during his first term.

Jackson endorsed Andrew Young: Jackson recruited Young to be his successor as mayor in 1981.

Jackson employed or appointed Michael Lomax: Lomax was a speechwriter for Jackson and worked in his administration.

Jackson employed or appointed Bill Campbell: Campbell served as Jackson's floor leader on the City Council.

Jackson ran against Michael Lomax: Lomax dropped out of the mayoral race against Jackson in 1989.

Jackson clashed or feuded with Michael Lomax: Lomax's decision to run against Jackson in 1989 caused a rift that Lomax says took years to heal.

Jackson endorsed Bill Campbell: Jackson recruited Campbell to be his successor as mayor in 1993.

Jackson endorsed the opponent of Michael Lomax: Jackson endorsed Campbell in the 1993 mayoral race against Lomax.

Jackson endorsed the opponent of Marvin Arrington Sr.: Jackson campaigned for Campbell during his 1997 runoff with Arrington.

Jackson clashed or feuded with Marvin Arrington Sr.: Jackson and Arrington traded personal attacks during the 1997 mayor's race.

Jackson employed or appointed Shirley Franklin: Jackson appointed Franklin as commissioner of cultural affairs.

Jackson endorsed Shirley Franklin: Jackson endorsed Franklin for mayor in 2001.

Jackson endorsed the opponent of Robb Pitts: Jackson endorsed Franklin for mayor over Pitts in 2001.

Jackson ran against Terry McAuliffe: Jackson lost to McAuliffe for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee in 2001.

Former Mayor Andrew Young

Maynard Jackson endorsed Young: Jackson recruited Young to be his successor as mayor in 1981.

Young employed or appointed Shirley Franklin: Young appointed Franklin as chief administrative officer and city manager.

Young endorsed Michael Lomax: Young endorsed Lomax for mayor over Campbell in 1993.

Young endorsed the opponent of Bill Campbell: Young endorsed Lomax for mayor over Campbell in 1993.

Young endorsed Shirley Franklin: Young served as co-chair of Franklin's first mayoral campaign in 2001.

Young endorsed the opponent of Robb Pitts: Young served as co-chair of Franklin's mayoral campaign against Pitts in 2001.

Young employed or appointed Kwanza Hall: Hall ran Young's office of constituent affairs.

Young endorsed the Clintons: Young endorsed Hillary Clinton over Obama for the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Young endorsed the opponent of Barack Obama: Young was slow to endorse Obama after he defeated Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Young endorsed Kasim Reed: Young endorsed Reed in the 2009 general election for mayor.

Young endorsed the opponents of Mary Norwood: Young endorsed Reed over Norwood in 2009 and Aaron Watson over Norwood in the 2013 City Council race.

Young endorsed former Roy Barnes: Young campaigned for Barnes in his second run for governor in 2010.

Young endorsed Ceasar Mitchell: Young has announced his support for Mitchell in the 2017 mayoral race.

Former Mayor Bill Campbell

Maynard Jackson employed or appointed Campbell: Campbell served as Jackson's floor leader on the City Council.

Campbell ran against Michael Lomax: Campbell defeated Lomax for mayor in 1993.

Campbell clashed or feuded with Michael Lomax: Lomax has called Campbell's rhetoric in the 1993 mayoral race bitter, personal and racially charged.

Maynard Jackson endorsed Campbell: Jackson recruited Campbell to be his successor as mayor in 1993.

Andrew Young endorsed the opponent of Campbell: Young endorsed Lomax for mayor over Campbell in 1993.

Campbell clashed or feuded with Robb Pitts: Pitts was Campbell's fiercest critic when Pitts was on the City Council and Campbell was mayor.

Campbell ran against Marvin Arrington Sr.: Campbell defeated Arrington in Campbell's 1997 re-election campaign.

Campbell clashed or feuded with Marvin Arrington Sr.: The Campbell-Arrington race was notable for being bitter and personal.

Robb Pitts endorsed the opponent of Campbell: Pitts endorsed his ally Arrington over Campbell for mayor in 1997.

Campbell employed or appointed Michael Julian Bond: Bond was Campbell's City Council floor leader.

Former Mayor Shirley Franklin

Maynard Jackson employed or appointed Franklin: Jackson appointed Franklin as commissioner of cultural affairs.

Andrew Young employed or appointed Franklin: Young appointed Franklin as chief administrative officer and city manager.

Franklin ran against Robb Pitts: Franklin defeated Pitts in a runoff for mayor in 2001.

Maynard Jackson endorsed Franklin: Jackson endorsed Franklin for mayor in 2001.

Andrew Young endorsed Franklin: Young served as co-chair of Franklin's first mayoral campaign in 2001.

Marvin Arrington Sr. endorsed Franklin: Arrington endorsed Franklin near the end of her 2001 race for mayor.

Tom Cousins endorsed Franklin: Cousins served as co-chair of Franklin's first mayoral campaign in 2001.

Franklin employed or appointed Kasim Reed: Reed was Franklin's campaign manager for both of her elections.

Franklin employed or appointed Kwanza Hall: Hall worked on Franklin's first mayoral campaign in 2001.

Franklin worked with Cathy Woolard: Franklin and Woolard worked closely in the past. Now Franklin's daughter-in-law works on Woolard's 2017 mayoral campaign.

Franklin endorsed Kwanza Hall: Franklin endorsed Hall in his first campaign for the City Council in 2005.

Franklin employed or appointed Peter Aman: Aman served as a consultant to Franklin and was chairman of Brand Atlanta.

Franklin endorsed Barack Obama: Franklin endorsed Obama over Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Franklin endorsed the opponent of the Clintons: Franklin endorsed Obama over Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Roy Barnes employed or appointed Franklin: Franklin once worked for Barnes' transportation superagency.

Franklin clashed or feuded with Kasim Reed: Franklin has complained that Reed takes credit for his predecessors' works, and she barely endorsed him in 2009.

Franklin endorsed Roy Barnes: Franklin campaigned for Barnes in his second run for governor in 2010.

Franklin endorsed the opponent of H. Lamar Willis: Franklin endorsed Willis' opponent Andre Dickens for City Council in 2013. Willis was favored by Reed.

Mayor Kasim Reed

Reed served in the Georgia Legislature: Reed served in the state House from 1999-2003 and the state Senate from 2003-2009.

Shirley Franklin employed or appointed Reed: Reed was Franklin's campaign manager for both of her elections.

Reed ran against Lisa Borders: Borders ran against Reed in the 2009 general mayoral election.

Stacey Abrams endorsed the opponent of Reed: Abrams worked to get Lisa Borders elected when she ran against Reed for mayor in 2009.

Andrew Young endorsed Reed: Young endorsed Reed in the 2009 general election for mayor.

Vincent Fort endorsed Reed: Fort was an early supporter of Reed in 2009 before their relationship turned sour.

Reed ran against Mary Norwood: Reed defeated Norwood for mayor in a runoff in 2009.

Lisa Borders endorsed Reed: Borders endorsed Reed in his 2009 runoff with Norwood.

Reed clashed or feuded with Vincent Fort: Fort and Reed have fought over many things, including the new Falcons stadium and Morris Brown College.

Reed worked with Gov. Nathan Deal: Reed and Deal have forged a strong cross-party working relationship during their terms.

Reed employed or appointed Keisha Lance Bottoms: Reed named Bottoms to head the Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority.

Reed employed or appointed Peter Aman: Reed appointed Aman as the city's chief operating officer.

Reed clashed or feuded with Ceasar Mitchell: Reed and Mitchell have clashed a number of times, including over APS/Beltline financing.

Reed clashed or feuded with Cathy Woolard: Woolard has clashed with Reed over the Hawks deal, among other things. Reed calls Woolard a quitter and a failure.

Reed clashed or feuded with John Eaves: Eaves and Reed have squabbled often over property taxes, law enforcement and the Recreation Authority.

Reed endorsed Barack Obama: Reed endorsed Obama in 2012 and was a frequent Obama surrogate on TV talk shows.

Reed clashed or feuded with DuBose Porter: Reed has criticized Porter's work as the State Democratic Party Chairman.

Reed endorsed the opponent of DuBose Porter: Reed supported Doug Stoner over Porter to lead the state Democratic Party in 2013.

Shirley Franklin clashed or feuded with Reed: Franklin has complained that Reed takes credit for his predecessors' works, and barely endorsed him in 2009.

Reed endorsed H. Lamar Willis: Reed endorsed Willis for City Council in 2013.

Reed endorsed the opponent of Mary Norwood: Reed endorsed Norwood's opponent Aaron Watson when she ran for City Council in 2013.

Reed employed or appointed Michael Sterling: Reed appointed his adviser Sterling to head the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency in 2014.

Reed endorsed the Clintons: Reed endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Reed endorsed the opponent of Bernie Sanders: Reed endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary.

NATIONAL FIGURES

The Clintons

The Clintons endorsed Terry McAuliffe: President Bill Clinton endorsed McAuliffe for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee over Maynard Jackson in 2001.

The Clintons ran against Barack Obama: Hillary Clinton lost the Democratic nomination to Obama in 2008.

Andrew Young endorsed the Clintons: Young endorsed Hillary Clinton over Obama for the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Shirley Franklin endorsed the opponent of the Clintons: Franklin endorsed Obama over Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Barack Obama employed or appointed the Clintons: Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state in Obama's administration from 2009-2013.

Kasim Reed endorsed the Clintons: Reed endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The Clintons ran against Bernie Sanders: Hillary Clinton beat Sanders for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

The Clintons clashed or feuded with Bernie Sanders: The Clinton-Sanders nomination race created a party split that continues to ripple out to local races.

Fundraiser Terry McAuliffe

Maynard Jackson ran against McAuliffe: Jackson lost to McAuliffe for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee in 2001.

The Clintons endorsed McAuliffe: President Bill Clinton endorsed McAuliffe for the chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee over Maynard Jackson in 2001.

President Barack Obama

Obama ran against the Clintons: Hillary Clinton lost the Democratic nomination to Obama in 2008.

Shirley Franklin endorsed Obama: Franklin endorsed Obama over Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Andrew Young endorsed the opponent of Obama: Young was slow to endorse Obama after he defeated Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Obama employed or appointed the Clintons: Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state in Obama's administration from 2009-2013.

Kasim Reed endorsed Obama: Reed endorsed Obama in 2012 and was a frequent Obama surrogate on TV talk shows.

Senator Bernie Sanders

Sanders ran against the Clintons: Hillary Clinton beat Sanders for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Vincent Fort endorsed Sanders: Fort broke with most Georgia Democrats by supporting Sanders over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Kasim Reed endorsed the opponent of Sanders: Reed endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary.

Sanders clashed or feuded with the Clintons: The Clinton-Sanders nomination race created a party split that continues to ripple out to local races.

Sanders endorsed Vincent Fort: Sanders has announced his support for Fort in the 2017 mayoral race.

STATE FIGURES

Former Governor Roy Barnes

Barnes served in the Georgia Legislature: Barnes was a legislator in the 1990s before becoming governor.

Barnes employed or appointed Marvin Arrington Sr.: Barnes appointed Arrington to the Fulton County Superior Court in 2002.

Barnes employed or appointed Shirley Franklin: Franklin once worked for Barnes' transportation superagency.

Barnes endorsed Kasim Reed: Barnes endorsed Reed over Norwood in the runoff election for mayor in 2009.

Barnes endorsed the opponent of Mary Norwood: Barnes endorsed Reed over Norwood in 2009, and Aaron Watson over Norwood in the 2013 City Council race.

Barnes ran against DuBose Porter: Porter ran against Barnes as a primary challenger for governor in 2010.

Barnes ran against Nathan Deal: Deal defeated Barnes in the 2010 gubernatorial race.

Andrew Young endorsed Barnes: Young campaigned for Barnes in his second run for governor in 2010.

Shirley Franklin endorsed Barnes: Franklin campaigned for Barnes in his second run for governor in 2010.

Barnes endorsed the opponent of DuBose Porter: Barnes supported Doug Stoner over Porter to lead the state Democratic Party in 2013.

Barnes endorsed Vincent Fort: Barnes has endorsed Fort in the 2017 mayoral race.

Governor Nathan Deal

Deal served in the Georgia Legislature: Deal served in the state Senate from 1981-1993.

Deal ran against Roy Barnes: Deal defeated Barnes in the 2010 gubernatorial race.

Kasim Reed worked with Deal: Reed and Deal have forged a strong cross-party working relationship during their terms.

Retired Superior Court Judge Marvin Arrington Sr.

Arrington ran against Michael Lomax: Arrington defeated Lomax in a race for City Council president in 1980.

Arrington ran against Bill Campbell: Campbell defeated Arrington in Campbell's 1997 re-election campaign.

Arrington clashed or feuded with Bill Campbell: The Campbell-Arrington race was notable for being bitter and personal.

Maynard Jackson endorsed the opponent of Arrington: Jackson campaigned for Campbell during his 1997 runoff with Arrington.

Maynard Jackson clashed or feuded with Arrington: Jackson and Arrington traded personal attacks during the 1997 mayor's race.

Arrington endorsed Shirley Franklin: Arrington endorsed Franklin near the end of her 2001 race for mayor.

Roy Barnes employed or appointed Arrington: Barnes appointed Arrington to the Fulton County Superior Court in 2002.

Arrington endorsed Mary Norwood: Arrington endorsed Norwood over Aaron Watson in her run for City Council in 2013.

State Democratic Party Chairman DuBose Porter

Porter served in the Georgia Legislature: Porter served in the state House from 1982 to 2011.

Stacey Abrams worked with Porter: Abrams and Porter worked closely in the House and Abrams is one of Porter's biggest supporters.

Roy Barnes ran against Porter: Porter ran against Barnes as a primary challenger for governor in 2010.

Roy Barnes endorsed the opponent of Porter: Barnes supported Doug Stoner over Porter to lead the state Democratic Party in 2013.

Kasim Reed endorsed the opponent of Porter: Reed supported Doug Stoner over Porter to lead the state Democratic Party in 2013.

Kasim Reed clashed or feuded with Porter: Reed has criticized Porter's work as party chairman.

Vincent Fort clashed or feuded with Porter: Fort has criticized Porter's work as party chairman.

House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams

Abrams serves in the Georgia Legislature: Abrams has served in the state House since 2007.

Abrams worked with DuBose Porter: Abrams and Porter worked closely in the House and Abrams is one of Porter's biggest supporters.

Lisa Borders employed or appointed Abrams: Abrams served as Borders' campaign manager in 2009.

Abrams endorsed the opponent of Kasim Reed: Abrams worked to get Lisa Borders elected when she ran against Reed for mayor in 2009.

Abrams endorsed the opponent of H. Lamar Willis: Abrams endorsed Willis' opponent Andre Dickens for City Council in 2013. Willis was favored by Reed.

ATLANTA FIGURES

Developer Tom Cousins

Cousins endorsed Maynard Jackson: Cousins financially contributed to Jackson's first mayoral campaign in 1973.

Cousins endorsed Shirley Franklin: Cousins served as co-chair of Franklin's first mayoral campaign in 2001.

Cousins employed or appointed Lisa Borders: Borders was a senior vice president at Cousins Properties from 2001-07.

Former Fulton Commission Chairman Michael Lomax

Maynard Jackson employed or appointed Lomax: Lomax was a speechwriter for Jackson and worked in his administration.

Lomax ran against Marvin Arrington Sr.: Arrington defeated Lomax in a race for City Council president in 1980.

Lomax ran against Maynard Jackson: Lomax dropped out of the mayoral race against Jackson in 1989.

Lomax clashed or feuded with Maynard Jackson: Lomax's decision to run against Jackson in 1989 caused a rift that Lomax says took years to heal.

Lomax ran against Bill Campbell: Campbell defeated Lomax for mayor in 1993.

Lomax clashed or feuded with Bill Campbell: Lomax has called Campbell's rhetoric in the 1993 mayoral race bitter, personal and racially charged.

Maynard Jackson endorsed the opponent of Lomax: Jackson endorsed Campbell in the 1993 mayoral race against Lomax.

Andrew Young endorsed Lomax: Young endorsed Lomax for mayor over Campbell in 1993.

Fulton Commissioner Robb Pitts

Pitts clashed or feuded with Bill Campbell: Pitts was Campbell's fiercest critic when Pitts was on the City Council and Campbell was mayor.

Pitts endorsed Marvin Arrington Sr.: Pitts endorsed his ally Arrington over Campbell for mayor in 1997.

Pitts endorsed the opponent of Bill Campbell: Pitts endorsed his ally Arrington over Campbell for mayor in 1997.

Pitts ran against Shirley Franklin: Franklin defeated Pitts in a runoff for mayor in 2001.

Maynard Jackson endorsed the opponent of Pitts: Jackson endorsed Franklin for mayor over Pitts in 2001.

Andrew Young endorsed the opponent of Pitts: Young served as co-chair of Franklin's mayoral campaign against Pitts in 2001.

Pitts ran against John Eaves: Eaves defeated Pitts in the race for Fulton County Commission chairman in 2014.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond

Bill Campbell employed or appointed Bond: Bond was Campbell's City Council floor leader.

Bond ran against Cathy Woolard: Woolard defeated Bond for council president in 2001.

Bond ran against Lisa Borders: Borders defeated Bond for the council presidency in 2004.

Former Council President Lisa Borders

Tom Cousins employed or appointed Borders: Borders was a senior vice president at Cousins Properties from 2001-07.

Borders ran against Michael Julian Bond: Borders defeated Bond for the council presidency in 2004.

Borders ran against Kasim Reed: Borders ran against Reed in the 2009 general mayoral election.

Borders employed or appointed Stacey Abrams: Abrams served as Borders' campaign manager in 2009.

Borders endorsed Kasim Reed: Borders endorsed Reed in his 2009 runoff with Norwood.

Borders endorsed the opponent of Mary Norwood: Borders endorsed Reed in his 2009 runoff with Norwood.

Councilman H. Lamar Willis

Kasim Reed endorsed Willis: Reed endorsed Willis for City Council in 2013.

Shirley Franklin endorsed the opponent of Willis: Franklin endorsed Willis' opponent Andre Dickens for City Council in 2013.

Stacey Abrams endorsed the opponent of Willis: Abrams endorsed Willis' opponent Andre Dickens for City Council in 2013.

Vincent Fort endorsed the opponent of Willis: Fort endorsed Willis' opponent Andre Dickens for City Council in 2013.

Cathy Woolard endorsed the opponent of Willis: Woolard endorsed Willis' opponent Andre Dickens for City Council in 2013.

Ceasar Mitchell opposed Willis: Mitchell cast the deciding vote to deny Willis an appointment to the Land Bank Authority in 2015. Mayor Kasim Reed had backed Willis' appointment.

THE CANDIDATES

Former Workforce Development Executive Director Michael Sterling

Kasim Reed employed or appointed Sterling: Reed appointed his adviser Sterling to head the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency in 2014.

Fulton Commission Chairman John Eaves

Eaves ran against Robb Pitts: Eaves defeated Pitts in the race for Fulton County Commission chairman in 2014.

Eaves clashed or feuded with Kasim Reed: Eaves and Reed have squabbled often over property taxes, law enforcement and the Recreation Authority.

State Senator Vincent Fort

Fort endorsed Kasim Reed: Fort was an early supporter of Reed in 2009 before their relationship turned sour.

Fort clashed or feuded with Kasim Reed: Fort and Reed have fought over many things, including the new Falcons stadium and Morris Brown College.

Fort clashed or feuded with DuBose Porter: Fort has criticized Porter's work as party chairman.

Fort endorsed the opponent of H. Lamar Willis: Fort endorsed Willis' opponent Andre Dickens for City Council in 2013. Willis was favored by Reed.

Fort endorsed Bernie Sanders: Fort broke with most Georgia Democrats by supporting Sanders over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Roy Barnes endorsed Fort: Barnes has endorsed Fort in the 2017 mayoral race.

Bernie Sanders endorsed Fort: Sanders has announced his support for Fort in the 2017 mayoral race.

Former City COO Peter Aman

Shirley Franklin employed or appointed Aman: Aman served as a consultant to Franklin and was chairman of Brand Atlanta.

Kasim Reed employed or appointed Aman: Reed appointed Aman as the city's chief operating officer.

Former Council President Cathy Woolard

Woolard ran against Michael Julian Bond: Woolard defeated Bond for council president in 2001.

Woolard worked with Shirley Franklin: Franklin and Woolard worked closely in the past. Now Franklin's daughter-in-law works on Woolard's 2017 mayoral campaign.

Woolard clashed or feuded with Kasim Reed: Woolard has clashed with Reed over the Hawks deal, among other things. Reed calls Woolard a quitter and a failure.

Woolard endorsed the opponent of H. Lamar Willis: Woolard endorsed Willis' opponent Andre Dickens for City Council in 2013. Willis was favored by Reed.

Councilman Kwanza Hall

Andrew Young employed or appointed Hall: Hall ran Young's office of constituent affairs.

Shirley Franklin employed or appointed Hall: Hall worked on Franklin's first mayoral campaign in 2001.

Shirley Franklin endorsed Hall: Franklin endorsed Hall in his first campaign for the City Council in 2005.

Councilwoman Mary Norwood

Norwood ran against Kasim Reed: Reed defeated Norwood for mayor in a runoff in 2009.

Lisa Borders endorsed the opponent of Norwood: Borders endorsed Reed in his 2009 runoff with Norwood.

Marvin Arrington Sr. endorsed Norwood: Arrington endorsed Norwood over Aaron Watson when she ran for City Council in 2013.

Roy Barnes endorsed the opponent of Norwood: Barnes endorsed Reed over Norwood in 2009, and Aaron Watson over Norwood in the 2013 City Council race.

Sam Massell endorsed the opponent of Norwood: Massell endorsed Norwood's opponent Aaron Watson when she ran for City Council in 2013.

Andrew Young endorsed the opponents of Norwood: Young endorsed Reed over Norwood in 2009 and Watson over Norwood in 2013.

Kasim Reed endorsed the opponent of Norwood: Reed endorsed Norwood's opponent Watson when she ran for the 2013 City Council race.

Council President Ceasar Mitchell

Mitchell clashed or feuded with Kasim Reed: Reed and Mitchell have clashed a number of times, including over APS/Beltline financing.

Mitchell opposed H. Lamar Willis: Mitchell cast the deciding vote to deny Willis an appointment to the Land Bank Authority in 2015. Mayor Kasim Reed had backed Willis' appointment.

Andrew Young endorsed Mitchell: Young has announced his support for Mitchell in the 2017 mayoral race.

Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms

Kasim Reed employed or appointed Bottoms: Reed named Bottoms to head the Atlanta and Fulton County Recreation Authority.