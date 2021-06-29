Derek Chauvin considers plea deal in civil rights case to avoid life sentence

“At this time, due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time. But very briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” Chauvin said. “There’s gonna be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and uh, I hope that things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you.”

Sources speculated that Chauvin was referring to a plea deal on the federal level, according to WCCO. Part of that agreement could compel Chauvin to confess what was going through his mind when he remained kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, according to prosecutors.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill could have sentenced him to as many as 40 years behind bars.