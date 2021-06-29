ajc logo
X

Derek Chauvin considers plea deal in civil rights case to avoid life sentence

Caption
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years , for Murder of George Floyd.The former Minneapolis police officer received the prison sentence from Judge Peter A. Cahill on June 25.Earlier this year, Chauvin was convicted on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case of Floyd's death.In handing down his sentence, Judge Cahill made it clear that it was not based on emotion.But he made a point to acknowledge what the Floyd family has been through since George Floyd was killed more than a year ago.I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain that all of the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family, Judge Peter A. Cahill, via 'The New York Times'.The death of George Floyd sparked a national reckoning over the issues of race in America...... that reverberated in protests and violence in cities all over the world.Before the sentencing, Chauvin addressed the Floyd family for the first time.Due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time. But, very briefly, I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family, Derek Chauvin, via statement

National & World News
By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Updated 30 minutes ago
Former officer would serve time concurrently with 22½-year state sentence

Former Minnesota police officer and convicted killer Derek Chauvin is considering a plea deal with federal prosecutors to avoid a potential life sentence on civil rights charges in George Floyd’s death, Minneapolis station WCCO-TV is reporting.

ExploreDid George Floyd and Derek Chauvin know each other?

The deal would allow Chauvin to serve a 20- to 25-year sentence concurrently with the 22½-year sentence that was handed down last week in state court, WCCO reported citing multiple sources.

Chauvin would also be allowed to serve his sentence in a federal lockup.

If he decides to proceed with a trial and loses again, the 45-year-old former cop could face life behind bars.

ExploreDerek Chauvin sentenced to 20+ years in prison in George Floyd’s death

On Friday, Chauvin delivered a cryptic message to Floyd’s family in the Minneapolis courtroom.

“At this time, due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement at this time. But very briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” Chauvin said. “There’s gonna be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and uh, I hope that things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you.”

Sources speculated that Chauvin was referring to a plea deal on the federal level, according to WCCO. Part of that agreement could compel Chauvin to confess what was going through his mind when he remained kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, according to prosecutors.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill could have sentenced him to as many as 40 years behind bars.

In Other News
1
'Sad story': An injured Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon
2
Tropical Storm Enrique heads for resorts in southern Baja
3
Canadiens need bounce-back from best players in Cup Final
4
Lawyer: Newspaper gunman insane, not criminally responsible
5
Rolling blackouts in parts of US Northwest amid heat wave
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top