Democrats, Republicans keep close eye on Alabama Senate race

But Republicans note Jones hasn’t broken with his party on high-profile matters. The incumbent voted against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, and voted to impeach President Donald Trump in 2019.

The polls close at 8 p.m. in Alabama, where the secretary of state has pledged that unofficial results will be reported on election night. Absentee ballots are due by Tuesday, and officials can start processing them at 7 a.m.

Democrats were positive despite polls showing Tuberville as the clear favorite to win.

“We are confident heading into the home stretch because we remain on offense is so many seats across the country,” said Stewart Boss, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

If Republicans flip the Alabama Senate seat held by Jones, Democrats would have to pick up at least four GOP seats to control the Senate if Biden wins. Democrats would need to win at least five seats to have the majority if President Donald Trump wins reelection, since the vice president can cast a tie-breaking vote in the 100-member body.

With the House likely to remain firmly in Democratic control, the eventual margin in the Senate will be key to whether Congress will again be gridlocked.

The COVID crisis has shadowed the Senate races as Democrats linked Trump’s handling of the pandemic to the GOP’s repeated attempts to undo the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, particularly its insurance protections for those with preexisting medical conditions. Republicans fired back that Democrats want to keep the economy closed, hurting jobs.

Control of the Senate can make or break a presidency. With it, a reelected Trump could confirm his nominees and ensure a backstop against legislation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Without it, Joe Biden would face a potential wall of opposition to his agenda if the Democratic nominee won the White House.

With the chamber now split, 53-47, three or four seats will determine Senate control, depending on which party wins the White House. The vice president breaks a tie in Senate votes.

What started as a lopsided election cycle with Republicans defending 23 seats, compared with 12 for Democrats, quickly became a more stark referendum on the president as Democrats reached deeper into Trump country and put the GOP on defense.

