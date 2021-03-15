How the COVID pandemic has altered our daily lives

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Since then, more than half a million Americans, including more than 15,000 in Georgia alone, have died from COVID-19. Over the past year, just about every aspect of daily life also has changed, from the tragic to the mundane. Between now and March 21, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is publishing several stories chronicling the impact on Atlantans and Georgians — what we've lost, how we've changed, and what we've gained.
Atlantans used COVID lockdown as a time get in shape. There are signs it inspired and gave many people time to get physically active, which could have a positive impact on U.S. health trends.
Dating during the COVID-19 pandemic is more complicated as Georgia singles try to find love while dodging the virus.
The COVID-19 pandemic gave Atlantans time to find new hobbies and creative outlets.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed what Georgia consumers buy and where we spend. As vaccinations become more available and society begins to reopen, the question is, will those new spending patterns stick?