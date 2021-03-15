AJC logo
    • How the COVID pandemic has altered our daily lives

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Since then, more than half a million Americans, including more than 15,000 in Georgia alone, have died from COVID-19. Over the past year, just about every aspect of daily life also has changed, from the tragic to the mundane. Between now and March 21, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is publishing several stories chronicling the impact on Atlantans and Georgians — what we've lost, how we've changed, and what we've gained.

    How we ...
    How we EXERCISE

    Atlantans used COVID lockdown as a time get in shape. There are signs it inspired and gave many people time to get physically active, which could have a positive impact on U.S. health trends.

    Read the story

    How we DATE

    Dating during the COVID-19 pandemic is more complicated as Georgia singles try to find love while dodging the virus.

    Read the story

    How we HOBBY

    The COVID-19 pandemic gave Atlantans time to find new hobbies and creative outlets.

    Read the story

    How we SPEND

    The COVID-19 pandemic changed what Georgia consumers buy and where we spend. As vaccinations become more available and society begins to reopen, the question is, will those new spending patterns stick?

    Read the story

    How we GROOM

    For the many ways in which the pandemic has changed our lives, one of the most visible is how we look.

    Read the story Tuesday

