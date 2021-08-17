ajc logo

Georgia Coronavirus: Events and Venues

Dragon Con parade is back -- but closed to the public this year
Dragon Con now requiring proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative test
15h ago
After a year's hiatus the mational touring company of the blockbuster musical 'Hamilton' returns to the Fox Theatre for a month of performances beginning Aug. 22. Photo: Joan Marcus
‘Hamilton’ returns to the Fox Theatre with COVID precautions
James Bronner, show director of the Bronner Brothers International Hair Show, said the New Orleans show will be postponed over concerns about the high-contagious delta variant . CONTRIBUTED
Bronner Brothers 75th anniversary hair show postponed due to COVID
The Alliance Theatre will require vaccines or negative tests for patrons when the venue reopens.
Alliance Theatre to require proof of vaccination or a negative test
Actress, playwright Nikki Lynette, (center) and supporting actresses/dancers Keeley B. Morris (right) and Jyreika Guest (left) in a scene from Lynette's musical, "Get Out Alive" showing virtually at the 12th annual Bronze Lens Film Festival.
12th annual BronzeLens Film Festival goes virtual again this year
The rescheduled Lynyrd Skynyrd show at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Oct. 23 will require fans have either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test, Above, Lynyrd Skynyrd at Buckhead Theatre on March 15, 2018. (File photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC)
Lakewood, Roxy, Tabernacle, Ameris to require vaccinations or negative COVID test for...
The Fandemic Dead convention, originally set for Sept. 17-19, has now moved to 2022 and will feature current and past "Walking Dead" stars Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. AMC
‘The Walking Dead’ Fandemic postponed from September to 2022 over variant concerns
The Variety Playhouse is among the venues impacted by AEG's new policy requiring vaccines or negative COVID-19 tests for concert attendees. Photo by Bill Torpy
Variety Playhouse, Terminal West, Eastern to require COVID vaccinations for entry...
Music Midtown to require vaccinations or negative test
Fifth grade classes at a Cobb County elementary school will shift to virtual learning due to a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases. (File photo)
Cobb school’s fifth grade class goes virtual due to rise in COVID cases
