Congressman leaves GOP over Trump’s efforts to overturn election

In 2019, he announced he would retire at the end of the Congressional session and not seek a third term.

There was no indication of whether he would be switching to the Democratic Party.

Mitchell’s parting statement was critical of the president, and pointed to the Congressman’s belief that Trump should have willingly accepted the results despite the GOP’s unfavorable outcome.

“Further, it is unacceptable for the president to attack the Supreme Court of the United States because its judges, both liberal and conservative, did not rule with his side or that ‘the Court failed him.’ It was our Founding Fathers’ objective to insulate the Supreme Court from such blatant political motivations.”

Mitchell did seem to agree that there may have been “administrative errors and even some fraudulent voting [that] likely occurred” because of unprecedented voter turnout. “However, the president and his legal team have failed to provide substantive evidence of fraud or administrative failure on a scale large enough to impact the outcome of the election,” he wrote.