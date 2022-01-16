Roads slick as snow falls across North Georgia

Roads are slick in parts of North Georgia as snow continues to fall, and more is on the way.
Snow fell overnight in northeast Georgia, while metro Atlanta mostly saw rain. But snow and ice are expected across much of the region north of I-20 this afternoon.
The Georgia Department of Transportation reported snow on the roads and downed trees on some state highways and interstates. Most of the problems were confined to northeast Georgia, where spokesperson Natalie Dale reported slushy conditions.
“We are plowing as fast as we can up there,” Dale said.
Channel 2 Action News says winter weather will continue through the day Sunday across North Georgia. Some metro counties could see 2 inches of snow, with ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch. The Georgia mountains could see 8 inches of snow. High winds could mean more downed trees and power lines.
GDOT crews will apply another treatment of brine to metro Atlanta highways this morning.
“Every bit of salinity we get down is going to help as the day goes on,” Dale said.
GDOT has about 2,000 employees treating and clearing roads this weekend. Dale said COVID-19 has not caused staffing shortages that prevent the agency from fielding a full team on the highways, though she said “we don’t have a deep bench.”
“We’ve got ice, we’ve got wind, we’ve got COVID,” Dale said. “So, here we go.”
