Carnival Cruise ship sailed into path of Hurricane Ida

“Given our commitment to the health and safety of our guests and crew, we will continue to closely follow the path of the storm and take any necessary actions to keep the ship out of harm’s way.”

Ida made landfall south of New Orleans as a Category 4 storm Sunday.

Caption This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows severe weather systems, Hurricane Nora, lower left, and Hurricane Ida, right, over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The ship was scheduled to return to Galveston on Monday, when Ida moved up the coast in Louisiana and Mississippi.

One passenger told the SunHerald that the trip to Cozumel was pleasant, but that wind and rain picked up at one point on the ship’s route back to Texas.

Chiames said in a follow-up email Sunday that “as of this morning Carnival Breeze has safely navigated past Ida’s path.”