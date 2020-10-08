BREAKING: Suspect on the run in South Georgia Waffle House shooting

Authorities are seeking a suspect in a South Georgia Waffle House shooting that left one man hospitalized.
The Albany Police Department responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the Waffle House located on the 100 block of West Oglethorpe, according to a report by Albany news station WFXL. Upon arrival, officers found one man shot outside the restaurant.
The man has been identified as 27-year-old Kajavis Hill. He was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene in a blue Chevy Impala. There were no other descriptions of the suspect provided Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.