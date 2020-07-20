BREAKING: Son of federal judge reportedly slain, husband critical

The husband and son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas were shot Sunday night after a gunman dressed as a Federal Express delivery driver entered their North Brunswick home, according to the New Jersey Globe.
Daniel Anderl, the judge’s 20-year-old son, reportedly was killed. Salas’ husband, Mark Anderl, 63, a criminal defense attorney and former assistant Essex County prosecutor, was in critical-but-stable condition after undergoing surgery, according to the New Jersey Globe.
Salas was unharmed, the Globe reported.
Preliminary indications are that Salas’ husband answered the door and was shot multiple times, according to News 4 New York. Their son came running to the door and was shot as well before the gunman fled, sources told the NBC affiliate. Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting, News 4 New York reported. Another outlet later reported the son was shot first.
The suspect remains at large, according to multiple news outlets.
It was not immediately clear who the target of the shooting was.
Salas had served as a public defender and federal magistrate before former President Barack Obama nominated her to serve as a district court judge in 2010.
Salas was the judge responsible for the trial of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her husband Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice. They were both sentenced for bank fraud in October 2014, according to The New York Times.
This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com for updates.