BREAKING: Son of federal judge reportedly slain, husband critical

It was not immediately clear who the target of the shooting was.

Salas had served as a public defender and federal magistrate before former President Barack Obama nominated her to serve as a district court judge in 2010.

Salas was the judge responsible for the trial of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her husband Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice. They were both sentenced for bank fraud in October 2014, according to The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com for updates.