Man charged in Alabama mall shooting that left boy, 8, dead

Hoover is a suburban community about 10 miles south of Birmingham, Alabama’s biggest city.

Derzis told reporters the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office issued a capital murder warrant against Coleman on Saturday night and that he was taken into custody without incident.

It was not immediately known if Coleman had an attorney who could comment for him.

BREAKING: Hoover Police Chief Derzis says an 8 year old child passed away following the incident. The conditions of a juvenile female victim, and another male and female who were transported are not known at this time. @abc3340 — Ashley Gooden (@AshleyGoodenTV) July 4, 2020

Derzis said officers who arrived at the mall immediately after Friday’s shooting were alerted to reports of someone with a firearm running through the parking deck of a nearby hotel, adding investigators later identified that person as Coleman.

He said an investigation determined Coleman had gotten into an argument with a group of other males near the mall food court on the first floor and fired a handgun that had been concealed in a backpack. Derzis said several of the others had handguns and immediately returned fire.

Police have not said publicly who fired the shots that struck Royta and the other victims. At least three people fired guns, according to police, adding that multiple shots were fired in seconds and that the boy was shot in the head. The mall was evacuated afterward.

Derzis said investigators are seeking to identify the others involved in the shooting and asked for the help of the public as they released surveillance video at the news conference.

Hoover Police are still searching for 5 other suspects they believe were involved in the deadly shootout inside the mall. Do you recognize any of these men? Call Crime stoppers at 205-254-7777 or call Hoover PD at 205-822-5300 — (@SarahWVTM13)Jul 06 2020

The mall in the suburban Birmingham area was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall. The shooting of 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. prompted a series of protests at the mall. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office cleared the officer, saying he acted “reasonably under the circumstances” in that encounter.

#hooverpd pic.twitter.com/rClmAYrTuv — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 3, 2020 The investigation continues as CSI process the scene & Detectives gather info from witnesses.



At this time, we are aware of 4 potential victims, status unknown. Motive is also still unknown at this time. Please be patient as we work thru this fluid incident.#hooverpd — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 4, 2020

“We don’t know at this point what led to the shooting or how many gunmen were involved,” the department said earlier Friday.

Rich Barak of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.