Semi-truck, train collide in Augusta; delays expected

Georgia News | Updated 34 minutes ago
By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

No injuries have been reported after a semi-truck and a train collided Tuesday morning at Allen and International Paper Boulevard in Augusta, according to WSAV News 3.

Officials said an 18-wheeler collided with a train, according to WSAV, and the intersection is closed.

Chatham County Police responded to the scene.

Commuters should seek alternate routes because the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com throughout the day for updates.

