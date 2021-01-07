Police: Kennesaw woman possibly ‘crushed to death’ during Capitol riot

A Kennesaw woman has been identified as one of four people who died during Wednesday’s violent siege at the U.S. Capitol.
Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said Thursday morning that 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland died of an undisclosed medical emergency. A police spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News Boyland was “potentially crushed to death” during the breach at the Capitol.
Of the four people who died, two were women. One woman, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by Capitol police.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.