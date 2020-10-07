X

BREAKING: Jacob Blake, man shot 7 times by police, leaves hospital

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 4. 2020 file photo taken from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin&#39;s attorney general planned to provide an update Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 on the investigation into the police shooting of Blake, who was shot in the back by a white police officer last month, sparking days of protests. (Kenosha County Court via AP, File)

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot seven times in the back during an altercation with Kenosha, Wisconsin, police in August has been released from a Milwaukee hospital, according to reports citing his attorney.

The 29-year-old is still recovering from his wounds and has checked into “a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago,” attorney Patrick Cafferty said without revealing the exact time of Blake’s departure from Froedtert Hospital.

Blake’s family said the shooting had left him paralyzed from the waist down, and it was uncertain whether he would ever walk again.

The shooting further enflamed national outrage and protests already gripping the nation in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in May.

Blake later regained consciousness at the hospital and immediately asked his father why police had fired so many times, reports said.

